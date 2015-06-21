MUST READ: How To Tell When A Woman Just Had Sex

Did you know that just by walking down the street, or across the office, people may be able to figure out that you’ve gotten laid?
Because having a vag’ inal org’ asm does more than just put a little pep in your step. It actually causes you to walk differently, with a longer stride and a greater pel vic rotation.
In a European study, trained se xo logists (nice job title) were able to pick out, with an 81 percent accuracy, which women had an org asm just by watching them walk.
But that’s not the only way someone can tell if a woman has had s e’x. Here are a few others:
The Glow: There’s a scientific reason for us getting the flushed in the cheeks look after sex — more blood flow — but what about that aura of calm that seems to float around us after the fact? It happens. Recently, my husband and I went on a post-co’ital grocery store trip and ran in to some friends. The wife remarked to me, “You’re glowing,” with a little wink and a nod.
The Cat Who Ate The Canary Grin: This is also known as the Smir ‘king Smile and if you see a woman looking sideways with this look on her face, you’ll know, yep, she just got laid. She has a secret that’s making her go through her day with a sense of fulfillment. Because, seriously, nobody is that happy unless they just had s e’x with a happy ending.
The Wet Spot: I know this is gross but getting sem’inal moi’sture leaking through to your pa nts can be an unfortunate byproduct of having s e’x, at least if you don’t use a con dom or your partner doesn’t pull out. And it’s not one of the good ways you would want someone to be able to tell that you recently had s e’x. Wearing a pad post-inter’course can help prevent this — just sayin’.
The Unfla ‘ppably Buoyant Mood: A post-intercourse rise in endo’rphins can give you a fresh perspective on the annoy’ances of every day life: Go ahead, honk at me because I’m going too slow. Cut in front of me in the check-out line at the store. And let my kids scream at each other while they argue over who gets to sit in the front seat on the way to school. I. Don’t. Care. Thanks to a little early morning sunrise surprise, nothing is going to put me in a bad mood.
OMG! Are you serious? Do you really believe this sh*t? Then you come to Europe pretending to be modern. Lol!
God is Not a Man, He will surely Judge every fornicators and adulterer. S*x before marriage is an abomination before God. Repent?
Let him that has an ear, let him hear… Repent! For the kingdom of God is at hand.
This is a true talk. Regardless of d perspective of man to issues it doesn’t change the standard of God neither does it affect His person.
God bless u Steve,sirj n Emanuel. Also u faithful servant .
Sex is great! This is not the church please stop preaching!
thank God we all has a consent that tells us what we do is bad or good
I love this article. People pretend a lot as if they never had it. Just imagine that girl that just had sex with her boss how she behaves and all the description fits perfectly.
quite insightful
They that live in fleshly pleasure are dead while they live. U evil doers who love to break God’s law by any means Pls go and get married if u want to enjoy sex. And not before marriage. Repent and avoid the wroth of God.