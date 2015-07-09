Thursday , 22 December 2016
REVEALED!!! How Abacha Really Died – Abacha’s Personal Doctor

Information Nigeria July 9, 2015

abacha
Professor Sadiq Suleiman, who was the personal physician to former Head of State, General Sani Abacha has revealed that no one could say for sure that Abacha was poisoned by some women with apple as no autopsy was done on his corpse…

Addressing newsmen recently, Professor Wali, while relieving detail of June 7, 1998, the day Abacha died, Professor Wali said:

”Abacha was generally healthy though he had some health issues. He was treated and responded very well. He didn’t have any heart-related diseases at that time.”

”around 6 am I had a phone call from his security officers, and they said, “please come, come to the villa, come urgently!” Before I even could get ready, they came and picked me. I had no idea what it all was about”.

”I arrived then I saw chief security there and he said “doctor come in, please, come in!” We all rushed and I just saw the president. There was another doctor who came earlier, resuscitating him.

“Abacha was in the sitting room. He was on the couch. He was in his normal work clothes. I didn’t panic. I’ve seen a lot of serious problems before in my practice, but to affect him was very tough, definitely.

“I joined and we did as much as we could to resuscitate him. But I realised that he was dead because he was firming. We just continued resuscitation and even injected some things, but it didn’t work”.
”I said, sorry – there’s nothing we can do. Immediately the security officer took over, and he invited all the service chiefs to come to Abuja. Most of them were based in Lagos”.

Professor Wali said he had tried to carry out an autopsy to ascertain the cause of death, but his family declined and buried him immediately according to Islam law:

”I still tried to take some samples of blood and urine and hair and things like that, just thinking for the future chemical tests.”

”It’s very difficult to say [whether he died of natural causes]. The blood test we did, has shown some raised cardiac enzymes [proteins that are released into the blood by dying heart muscles]. That’s why we thought maybe it was cardiac attack”

23 comments

  1. emmy
    July 9, 2015 at 4:13 pm

    Unbelivable

    Reply
  2. Hilson Ona
    August 29, 2015 at 4:27 pm

    I did,nt pick any point from the Professor.

    Reply
  3. someone pickin
    August 29, 2015 at 5:19 pm

    its not the professor,its the stupid blogger

    Reply
  4. HENRY AKPAVIE
    September 7, 2015 at 3:27 pm

    this is unbelievable getting this at this period

    Reply
  5. Jonathan Ibrahim
    September 16, 2015 at 12:18 pm

    I found it very helpful, thanks.

    Reply
  6. joy kalu
    September 21, 2015 at 1:59 pm

    who cares! whether he died of cardiac attack, or he died of apple o, mango or pawpaw, who cares. he’s long forgotten. beside y bring up dis matter afta so long a time. professor wali or what do u call urself, pls excuse us n look for a better article to write on n stop drawing d hands of d clock backward

    Reply
  7. sebastian Ehue
    September 22, 2015 at 9:53 pm

    HOW THAT ONE TAKE AFFECT ME? NO B HIM KILL KEN SARO WIWA? PACK YOUR FACE ABEG.

    Reply
  8. Bobby
    September 25, 2015 at 10:46 pm

    Who cares, that man was an evil incarnate in military uniform. He killed those he profess to protect. He was a bastard who brought our country to the position that it is today.It is time to mention his name no more even his family should go and hide somewhere obscure.

    Reply
  9. Bobby
    September 25, 2015 at 11:29 pm

    Sani Abacha’s family or children should not be given any public attention any longer considering his evil activities when he was the head of state of Nigeria. Remember that each time we give them any limelight we would be provoking the family of those he killed directly or indirectly including his outrageous embezzelment. This also should be a lesson to those who feel that they can do anything while at the position of authorities and go free,even steal public money for their family member,especially their children; what about other people’s children who is looking out for them?

    Reply
    • patrick bunting davies
      October 5, 2015 at 5:49 am

      For me, He was a good leader. thou he killed people, but still, he did his best and it was for the good of the Nation. because Nigerians need hard hands. And its only a Leader like him that can handle this people. I pray for his soul to rest in perfect peace in God name Amen.

      Reply
  10. Sam G
    September 28, 2015 at 12:21 am

    Why all the insult to a prominent man of his caliber

    Reply
  11. Nasiru M. Adamu
    September 29, 2015 at 12:37 pm

    What!!!

    Reply
  12. ndozz
    October 10, 2015 at 8:18 am

    To me, I strongly believe that his death was the hand of God. For Nigeria to be liberated. Well, we are still on our way to the promise land

    Reply
  13. chinedu
    October 29, 2015 at 2:52 pm

    Am really surprised at Patrick and Sam G,,,,,how can u say that concerning that cold blooded and hearted demon? Well as for me, may he not find rest where ever he is now, devils’ incarnate.

    Reply
  14. samken
    December 24, 2015 at 7:27 am

    I don’t plame u ppl @ all had it been one or two of ur family was amoung those who Abacha have sent to early grave u would ve known d gravity of his bad heart. To me, may he die anoda miserable death where ever he is today without no option

    Reply
  15. Auwalu Baba Pindiga
    July 13, 2016 at 2:29 pm

    What ever been the course of his death, all what remain to us is to pray for him. May his soul rest in perfect peace ameen.

    Reply
  16. Asid kogi
    August 4, 2016 at 10:04 am

    Why bring this article, we are in a difficult situation where no northerner is safe from the abuse hatred of the east. We never realize how we are doomed to consider many as good and move together until God design a northerner be the president when the same northerners refused voting him for Southerners 3 times. You are wrong bringing this issue now bcoz as far you are from the north, then open your ears for more abuses. The northerners will continue to be stupid by selling land, doing businesses and appraising those easterners who will continue to kill you secretly especially those northern goats and cows. Please better stop posting anything about the north now. The hatred for who voted and did not vote Buhari is magnanimous.

    Reply
  17. jimmie james
    October 9, 2016 at 11:22 am

    that prof don’nt know anything

    Reply
  18. john
    October 15, 2016 at 9:07 pm

    obsavers are woryed

    Reply
  19. Fari Olanrewaju
    October 19, 2016 at 4:49 pm

    the story is empty, the timing is wrong, the motive is unknown as the story is not educative, informative or entertaining

    Reply
  20. Cynex
    November 30, 2016 at 7:16 am

    Is that all you could say?

    Reply
  21. okene Anthony
    December 17, 2016 at 5:23 pm

    Animalistic assertion

    Reply

