NYCN Vows To Resist Anyone Above 35 As Youth Affairs Minister, Commissioner

The National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN) has urged President Muhammadu Buhari and the 36 state governors to ensure that anybody who is above 35 years is not appointed either Minister or Commissioner for Youth Affairs.

Barr. Silas Onu, who is vying for the presidency of the NYCN at the elections coming up in August, expressed dismay that in the past, older people had been saddled with the responsibility of overseeing Youth Affairs Ministries at both the federal and state levels.

He therefore said the council would mobilise youths across the country to reject the prevailing situation where older people are appointed to positions meant for young people.

According to Onu, an older person would not be able to effectively discharge the duties of a minister, or commissioner, for youth affairs, as well as youth leader of a political party.

“You will agree with me that over time, we have had ministers that oversee youth affairs that are not really young people, some have been really old men.

“The council should play some advisory role, make an input in the choice of the people that are appointed to that position, as well as the office of the special adviser or special assistant on youth matters,” Onu said.

Get Our Top Stories Everyday, Enter Your Email Address: