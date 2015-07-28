Photos: First Year NDA Cadets Harassing Civilians

The cadets are first year Nigerian Defence Academy students. The pictures were posted by one of them who owns and operates the twitter page twitter.com/thendakaduna

Is this the type of animals the NDA is breeding? The last time, some army generals were complaining that NDA had been churning out half-baked/unbaked officers that were synonyms of incompetence and cluelessness when on the field.

I’ve sent tweets to Twitter.com/DefenceInfoNG Twitter.com/HQNigerianArmy and twitter.com/GENOlukolade. I encourage you guys to do the same too. The pictures are from twitter.com/thendakaduna

The so called cadets can be seen punishing people, causing traffic jams and sitting on people’s vehicles. More photos below…

Source: Nairaland

