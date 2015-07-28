Photos: First Year NDA Cadets Harassing Civilians

The cadets are first year Nigerian Defence Academy students. The pictures were posted by one of them who owns and operates the twitter page twitter.com/thendakaduna
Is this the type of animals the NDA is breeding? The last time, some army generals were complaining that NDA had been churning out half-baked/unbaked officers that were synonyms of incompetence and cluelessness when on the field.
I’ve sent tweets to Twitter.com/DefenceInfoNG Twitter.com/HQNigerianArmy and twitter.com/GENOlukolade. I encourage you guys to do the same too. The pictures are from twitter.com/thendakaduna
The so called cadets can be seen punishing people, causing traffic jams and sitting on people’s vehicles. More photos below…
Source: Nairaland
Haaaaaaaaaaaaa! These are animals in uniform o. Nigeria people, restrict the commissioning of this group of cadet officers into ur Army ooooo! Wahala dey!
These ones are not supposed to be in NDA.If they can put up such actions as mere cadets what then will become of them when commissioned? They should be sent parking
those people don’t look like they committed serious crimes so whats the point in bullying them.
It is contrary 2 d ethics of d Nigerian Army Profession. They should not b allowed 2 reduce d relevance of my Profession inview God’s willing. D matter should b look in 2 n appropriate measures b taking without any further delay.
Nigerian Army is a Professional Army that belong to the Nigerian Army, therefore such persons should not be allowed to abuse this Profession. I doubt if those persons came from home where parent give priority to dis inline. I gues those boys came from house not home where avery body is permited to do What he/she likes. Give serious warning be for they miss it.
No military officers of this present day Nigeria would be happy to see what these cadets are doing to the civilians.
The military condemns this brutality, says the perpetrators among the cadets would be brought to book.
This is what u see in the zoo called Nigeria. Wickedness
They should be dismissed without delay.
Jealousy…. y are u against them. Civilians that are very indiscipline. D boys are only ensuring discipline n u complain.wats d animality there? Wasn’t it just a normal punishment???
You are a very big fool. Sometimes it is better to keep quiet, if u don’t know what to say. Apparently, u are still living in the past. Military personnel ve no right to brutalize civilians let alone cadets, whose names are written in pencil. I pray it happens to u or ur relatives.
Your father is ur dada day will dismiss not my course mate bastard civilian
You see what we are talking about. A cadet of the prestigious Nigerian Defence Academy can’t even construct a simple sentence. What a shame! Abubakar Abdullahi, u are a disgrace to the NDA.
abubakar u need to deal with dix f**king civilians seriously
did you guys bother to know what does people do, Dont judge a book by is cove
this jobless civilians commenting trash..
lol….civilians commenting Trash’s okay……..?I smell gas station……oh my mama….kudos gallant cadet we re cuming
well I don’t see any fault in DAT do u no wat d civilian might have done,they are trying to ensure discipline.