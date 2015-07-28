Wednesday , 1 March 2017
Photos: First Year NDA Cadets Harassing Civilians

Jo Daniel July 28, 2015

The cadets are first year Nigerian Defence Academy students. The pictures were posted by one of them who owns and operates the twitter page twitter.com/thendakaduna

5

Is this the type of animals the NDA is breeding? The last time, some army generals were complaining that NDA had been churning out half-baked/unbaked officers that were synonyms of incompetence and cluelessness when on the field.

I’ve sent tweets to Twitter.com/DefenceInfoNG Twitter.com/HQNigerianArmy and twitter.com/GENOlukolade. I encourage you guys to do the same too. The pictures are from twitter.com/thendakaduna

The so called cadets can be seen punishing people, causing traffic jams and sitting on people’s vehicles. More photos below…

Source: Nairaland

18 comments

  1. Ranti Okrinde
    July 28, 2015 at 11:56 am

    Haaaaaaaaaaaaa! These are animals in uniform o. Nigeria people, restrict the commissioning of this group of cadet officers into ur Army ooooo! Wahala dey!

    Reply
  2. Yemi Aire
    July 28, 2015 at 1:23 pm

    These ones are not supposed to be in NDA.If they can put up such actions as mere cadets what then will become of them when commissioned? They should be sent parking

    Reply
  3. Peter
    July 28, 2015 at 3:26 pm

    those people don’t look like they committed serious crimes so whats the point in bullying them.

    Reply
  4. paaks
    July 28, 2015 at 3:37 pm

    It is contrary 2 d ethics of d Nigerian Army Profession. They should not b allowed 2 reduce d relevance of my Profession inview God’s willing. D matter should b look in 2 n appropriate measures b taking without any further delay.

    Reply
  5. yamkaya
    July 28, 2015 at 4:09 pm

    Nigerian Army is a Professional Army that belong to the Nigerian Army, therefore such persons should not be allowed to abuse this Profession. I doubt if those persons came from home where parent give priority to dis inline. I gues those boys came from house not home where avery body is permited to do What he/she likes. Give serious warning be for they miss it.

    Reply
  6. Banging01
    July 28, 2015 at 4:12 pm

    No military officers of this present day Nigeria would be happy to see what these cadets are doing to the civilians.

    Reply
  7. Ujokiona
    July 28, 2015 at 4:16 pm

    The military condemns this brutality, says the perpetrators among the cadets would be brought to book.

    Reply
  8. nnaemeka
    July 28, 2015 at 5:35 pm

    This is what u see in the zoo called Nigeria. Wickedness

    Reply
  9. Triumphant
    July 28, 2015 at 10:17 pm

    They should be dismissed without delay.

    Reply
  10. peacemaker
    July 29, 2015 at 6:09 pm

    Jealousy…. y are u against them. Civilians that are very indiscipline. D boys are only ensuring discipline n u complain.wats d animality there? Wasn’t it just a normal punishment???

    Reply
    • Kaptain Karisma
      January 12, 2016 at 1:04 pm

      You are a very big fool. Sometimes it is better to keep quiet, if u don’t know what to say. Apparently, u are still living in the past. Military personnel ve no right to brutalize civilians let alone cadets, whose names are written in pencil. I pray it happens to u or ur relatives.

      Reply
  11. Abubakar Abdullahi
    July 30, 2015 at 12:47 am

    Your father is ur dada day will dismiss not my course mate bastard civilian

    Reply
    • Kaptain Karisma
      January 12, 2016 at 1:08 pm

      You see what we are talking about. A cadet of the prestigious Nigerian Defence Academy can’t even construct a simple sentence. What a shame! Abubakar Abdullahi, u are a disgrace to the NDA.

      Reply
    • solomon
      February 3, 2016 at 6:18 pm

      abubakar u need to deal with dix f**king civilians seriously

      Reply
  12. shittu mubaraq
    July 30, 2015 at 11:32 am

    did you guys bother to know what does people do, Dont judge a book by is cove

    Reply
  13. whirlwind
    August 1, 2015 at 1:57 pm

    this jobless civilians commenting trash..

    Reply
  14. drug5
    February 10, 2016 at 9:37 pm

    lol….civilians commenting Trash’s okay……..?I smell gas station……oh my mama….kudos gallant cadet we re cuming

    Reply
  15. manish
    March 1, 2017 at 5:16 pm

    well I don’t see any fault in DAT do u no wat d civilian might have done,they are trying to ensure discipline.

    Reply

