Amnesty Programme: FG Commences Payment Of Allowances To Ex-Niger Delta Militants

The Federal Government has commenced payment of allowances to former militants in the Niger Delta.

The Head, Media and Communication of the Amnesty Programme, Mr. Daniel Alabrah, said in a statement on Friday, said that the Central Bank of Nigeria began payment of the N65, 000 for each of the beneficiaries on Friday.

Alabrah said that the process of the payment of the outstanding allowances started following an approval by President Muhammadu Buhari.

He also said after an ongoing verification exercise, the office would commence payment of the allowances and in-training fees for delegates.

Alabrah, who said the outstanding allowances would be paid in batches, added that the allowances for May was being paid while those for June and July would be paid at a later date.

The Federal Government suspended payment of salaries and allowances to those under the Amnesty Programme at the inception of the Buhari Administration in May following the absence of a coordinator for the programme.

However, on July 28, the president appointed Brig. Gen. Paul Boroh (retd) as the Coordinator of the Amnesty Programme.

Boroh had set up a seven-man committee to carry out a verification exercise of the Programme to precede the resumption of payment of fees to beneficiaries.

Boroh was quoted as saying President Buhari released the funds to ensure immediate resolution of issues thrown up by the delayed allowances.

Get Our Top Stories Everyday, Enter Your Email Address: