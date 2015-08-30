Checkout Stunning Photos From Tonto Dikeh’s Trad Wedding

It’s official people, Tonto Dikeh is now Mrs. Churchill!!!

The Nollywood actress and singer has married Oladunni Churchill.

The couple had their traditional marriage on Saturday August 28th in her hometown, Rumukani in Rumukwuta in Obiokpor LGA Rivers state.

Tonto dazzled in a cream colored off shoulder top, gold George wrapper and gold headtie, she completed her look with Coral beads.

Her hubby Oladunni (who is former President Olusegun Obasanjo’s nephew) was matching in a cream and gold top with see through sleeves, trousers and matching cap.

See more photos below: –

