Sunday , 29 January 2017
Checkout Stunning Photos From Tonto Dikeh’s Trad Wedding

Haliwud August 30, 2015

It’s official people, Tonto Dikeh is now Mrs. Churchill!!!

The Nollywood actress and singer has married Oladunni Churchill.

The couple had their traditional marriage on Saturday August 28th in her hometown, Rumukani in Rumukwuta in Obiokpor LGA Rivers state.

Tonto dazzled in a cream colored off shoulder top, gold George wrapper and gold headtie, she completed her look with Coral beads.

Her hubby Oladunni (who is former President Olusegun Obasanjo’s nephew)  was matching in a cream and gold top with see through sleeves, trousers and matching cap.

2 comments

  1. Victoria
    September 1, 2015 at 6:57 am

    Congratulations my Dear! God bless ur marriage IJN. Amen!

    Reply
  2. Jennifer
    January 28, 2017 at 10:42 pm

    Congratulation enjoy ur marriage

    Reply

