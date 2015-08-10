Monday , 13 February 2017
Qatar Airways

Meet The Daughter Of The Richest Man In Africa, Halima Dangote [PHOTO]

Jo Daniel August 10, 2015

She is tall and pretty. And her name is Halima she is the eldest daughter of Billionaire businesssman, Alhaji Aliko Dangote. Talk of one daughter of a rich man in Nigeria who is serious minded and Halima’s name will pop up. She is brilliant. And she is good in business.

4

Just like her dad, she has a head for business. She is involved in the running of Dangote Group from her fathers office, though not in an executive capacity, but from time to time she makes quality imputs. She attends the company’s event and she has stepped out with her dad a few times. Halima, works directly with the President of the famous Dangote Group of Companies, where she has busied herself formulating strategies and coordinating multiple tasks in what is arguably Nigeria’s biggest conglomerate.

 

Source: City People

Get Our Top Stories Everyday, Enter Your Email Address:

Check Also

I’m Tired of Looking for My Johnny – Singer, Yemi Alade Talks on Marriage, Wearing N2.5m Dress and More

She is young and full of energy, ambitious and hard working too. There is no …

4 comments

  1. Sunday
    August 10, 2015 at 6:24 pm

    Hmmmmm this page is for Real ooooooo

    Reply
  2. Atamatoku Muda Akanbi
    August 10, 2015 at 11:08 pm

    Who will ask her to be in purdar dress in the name of religion?

    Reply
  3. joma
    August 11, 2015 at 10:11 am

    So Great

    Reply
  4. Charles
    February 12, 2017 at 4:03 pm

    So great

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *


Notice: Undefined index: enable_manual_switch in /home2/informng/public_html/wp-content/plugins/mobile-smart/mobile-smart.php on line 946