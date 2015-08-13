Michael Jackson’s Sister Recount Regrets As She Converts To Islam | PHOTOS

Sister to legendary pop icon and music artist, Michael Jackson last month reportedly quit the entertainment industry because of her new religion.

Janet who is married to Quatari Muslim Billionaire Wissam Al Mana, disclosed that she almost committed suicide because of the restrictions and burden her new life and religion brought upon her, saying it was not an easy transformation.

According to MTV News, she revealed that she has been deprived of almost everything in life, as she could not listen to music, drive a car, wear designer clothes only the “Black Abaya” and could not even move outside her residential home, in Doha as she was always surrounded by heavily armed security men.

Janet said her new song feat J.Cole “No Sleep” says it all from her marriage, to the difficulties involved in adapting to her new life, the stress involved in being a Muslim wife and the regrets she had due to the choices she made.

Jackson patriarch, Joe Jackson recently suffered a stroke after taking three Viagra pills in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

Source: Naij

