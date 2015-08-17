16-year-old Ifechukwu Atunanya, has been arrested while having s*x with over 52 young men inside a bush in what looked like an initiation ceremony. She claims she was forced to sleep with every male member of the cult during her initiation. Ifechukwu was among 75 suspected cult members who were rounded up by Anambra State Police command. All the suspects were alleged to be members of the Supreme Vikings Confraternity and were all arrested in a bush in Awka during the initia­tion of new members.

Recovered from them were guns, matchet and several wraps of Indian hemp. According to the state Commissioner of Police, Hosea Karma, the police acted on an intelligence report that the cult members and their new entrants were in a bush performing some rituals. Part of their ritual, he explained, includes sleeping with prospective female members. He said they do that in order to secure their oath of secrecy. It was during the raid that 16-year-old Ifechukwu was arrested. At the police station, Ifechukwu, a second­ary school dropout and member, claimed that she had to travel to Anambra from Abuja just to witness the initiation of new members.

“I joined them three months ago and during my initiation, I was forced to have s*x with every registered member of the cult present that night. I was given a sedative so as not to feel what they were doing. It was not easy, but I bore the pain,” she said. Her parents, who are from Anambra State, are still alive. However, Ifechukwu said that they were not aware of her secret cult ac­tivities. “I got to know about the cult activity through a friend. She assured me that all the connection that I needed in this life will be made if I joined the group.

I am from a poor family and I wanted to be the light that will change the situation in my family. “She never told me that I will be defiled till the day of initiation. The day we were initiated, I was the only girl in their midst. Al­though, I have not started reaping the gains, I was determined to be a successful member. I was further convinced to stay because I dis­covered that they are more honourable than the others. I am sorry and would love to be given the opportunity to go back to school. I never knew that it is crime to be a member.

I am sorry,” Ifechukwu pleaded. Another member, Ugochukwu Agbazuo, who also spoke with Saturday Sun, said that they are all undergraduates of various institu­tions in Anambra. “Apart from some of our national leaders, we are all students. I was ini­tiated into the cult while I was still in my first year. I had no choice but to join them because of the harassment in school. I discovered that most of the Engineering students in my school were members of different cult groups. “Again, if you identify with a known cult in school, the lecturers will respect you. You don’t have to buy handouts or offer bribe to get credit in a course. This was why I joined them,” he said. Ugochukwu insisted that they did not steal or harass innocent people.

Sun.

