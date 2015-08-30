Saturday , 24 December 2016
See What A Lady Wore To Church, See The Pastor’s Reaction On Facebook [PHOTO]

Jo Daniel August 30, 2015

Pastor Dee Franklin from St. Stephen Baptist Church in Houston posted this photo on her Facebook page of a woman that came to her church dressed like that.

2

Source: Facebook

45 comments

  1. gabe
    August 30, 2015 at 4:24 pm

    Evil nation of freedom

    Reply
  2. Joe
    August 31, 2015 at 2:58 am

    This is strictly for parties & not always. People with such dress should be shown d way out, when properly dressed then she be ushered in.

    Reply
  3. sheshi
    August 31, 2015 at 7:13 pm

    how did she get into d church in d 1st place

    Reply
  4. christ-like
    August 31, 2015 at 10:37 pm

    Agents of distraction

    Reply
  5. skabillo
    September 1, 2015 at 2:46 am

    Is not good at all…….

    Reply
  6. JIM
    September 1, 2015 at 12:14 pm

    End time, if only we would be aware if the devil’s tricks on the church so that we chase them away for our little ones not to be inflicted with their virus. Pastors should stop allowing such people enter into churches. Period!

    Reply
    • Oluseun
      September 7, 2015 at 9:35 pm

      This is d time for all d children of God to be very vigilant of d agent of destruction, bcos Bible says at d last day perilious time shall come, according to II timothy 3 vs1-5, may d lord safe us from destruction. Pastors, we have to be very careful of this women of destruction, may d lord uphold us and not to fall in Jesus name.

      Reply
  7. Kunlex
    September 2, 2015 at 11:55 pm

    the ushers should be better educated about allowed clothing.

    Reply
  8. A Y
    September 4, 2015 at 12:49 am

    The EVil in the church Lord help us to pass them

    Reply
  9. Valentine
    September 5, 2015 at 2:59 pm

    Ushers should be careful not to allow any kind of people into the church especially the women, who knows who is the agent of darkness

    Reply
  10. leonard
    September 8, 2015 at 10:25 am

    Really weird and absurd

    Reply
  11. olatunji
    September 8, 2015 at 3:40 pm

    This must be a mistake, she should have gone there naked, if i may say this more than absurd, it senseless and lack of manner.

    Reply
  12. Egede, F.
    September 11, 2015 at 2:06 pm

    This is an absolute nudity and lewdness. it is a disaapointment to christian values…

    Reply
  13. EJE ADIRAHWU
    September 16, 2015 at 10:27 pm

    THE CHURCH IN THIS WORLD IS EVIL, DUE TO LIKE MONEY MAY GOD HELP US.&THIS WHAT BIBLE SAID B\4.

    Reply
  14. raviro munodawafa
    September 17, 2015 at 2:50 pm

    this world is finally coming to an end

    Reply
  15. Kalu Uche
    September 18, 2015 at 8:30 am

    Zacheaus was not a righteous man when he met Jesus. If that church is grounded in the word of God, sinners should be converted and changed. A church is supposed to be a place of reformation for sinners. People are talking about the lady’ dressing when many that dressed like angels are seated with charms in the same church. Some are there after a robbery operation. If it’s true a pastor posted the ladie’s picture, he needs deliverance from spirit of lust. I dont blame or condemn the lady, she was only being herself, without any pretence.

    Reply
  16. okhawere taiwo
    September 18, 2015 at 1:53 pm

    Evil in women heart

    Reply
    • Tournel Henry
      October 5, 2015 at 9:47 am

      The evil is in your heart because you do not want fashion and beauty to progress

      Reply
      • emeka
        June 15, 2016 at 2:07 pm

        Na inside church u won dey promote fashion and beauty abi….all ur statements r jes messed up……..do pple in other countries dress like dat to church??…..

        Reply
  17. AYONGUR EMMANUEL
    September 19, 2015 at 1:33 am

    She was on a satanic mission

    Reply
  18. Nneka
    September 24, 2015 at 12:55 am

    This come as you are doctrine they are preaching today is what is killing the church, when a woman has been attending church for long and still dresses provocatively I wonder if she has allowed the power of Christ to renew her inside out. And for those saying at least she’s being herself and calling decently dressed people are hypocrite can you say that we should let Boko Harma be because at least they are themselves about being killers. And that Kalu Uche should read before commenting it was a lady pastor that asked. even if it if was a male pastor should he not give out godly correction because he has the ‘spirit of lust’. Na you out am for him body.

    Reply
  19. COLLINS
    September 25, 2015 at 2:50 am

    What i hv to say is; we christians shud be very careful and prayerful. It’s a sign of d end time.

    Reply
  20. olumide
    September 25, 2015 at 9:49 am

    We should not be so quick in condemning people. Whoever posted such picture left his or her evangelistic responsibility and become a judge. Will it not be better for the person to personally call the lady and feed her with word of God.
    Will Jesus post it on the internet if he is around now. Its not good to dress like that in the house of God but cutting off the head is not the remedy for headache

    Reply
    • D. A. ISAH
      September 27, 2015 at 12:22 pm

      @OLUMIDE Why Compare Jesus With The Pastor, Do You Mean Jesus Also Was A Human Being? And To Those Who Call Her Names And Describe It As A Sign End Times, Do You Want To Judge People By Their Dress Actions?

      Reply
  21. Nyior Thaddaeus
    September 27, 2015 at 9:01 am

    Going to Church should based on faith rather than fashion.God may you change us from the evil ways.

    Reply
  22. Uche .O.
    September 28, 2015 at 9:43 am

    Can we just stop d condemnation and pray for such people? If the Church was Holy Ghost-filled, she would have manifested (if she was evil on a mission) and be saved. Pastor, rather dan taking pictures n posting on social sites concentrate on conducting deliverance!

    Reply
  23. badman
    September 28, 2015 at 3:59 pm

    see yansh!!!! na this kind one dey make person backslide

    Reply
    • Tournel Henry
      October 5, 2015 at 9:43 am

      why are you looking? Just say you like her. Girls dress like this in other countries yet no one is backsliding. You are only backsliding because you are a bad man

      Reply
  24. steve
    October 2, 2015 at 8:12 am

    D question is dat lady did she enter d church through d window or door or was she invincible and entered d church hope it was ushers of d same church dat ushered her in in d first place if dat church shud be Godly dia and rules and doctrines to govern d church for e.g in a sabbath church such dress codes cannot be allowed.hw u mk ur bed dats hw u lay on top so d church itselfs alows such people and dress code into dia church if nt d lady wudnt hv entad d church in d first place.so d lady pastor who allowed her members to wear such cloth is also in d same practice

    Reply
  25. Tournel Henry
    October 5, 2015 at 9:37 am

    Nigerians, I don’t know why you aldults will not leave us to progress in our generation. Is it your problem if she wore the cloth she likes to church. There is nothing wrong with her dress. She looks sexy and cute. Mothers of today are only jealous because they didn’t see this cloth during their time. And men, just say you want her.
    I love her dress.

    Reply
    • SHADY4GOD
      November 17, 2016 at 11:25 pm

      Are you knots? Would you advice your blood sister/wife to wear such a thing to the CHURCH? WATS WRONG WITH YOU TOURNEL HENRY?, have you also lost your mind, she may b look ‘sexy’ as you said, but we don’t I repeat! WE DON’T PUT ON “SEXY” THINGS TO THE CHURCH, get that in to your skull!

      Reply
  26. Tournel Henry
    October 5, 2015 at 9:44 am

    Jealous man. Just say you like her. People dress like this in other countries and they are not backsliding

    Reply
  27. Maro
    October 28, 2015 at 1:43 pm

    I believe she will change overtime. Christians do not judge people because they dress offensively or seductively to church. Christ can for sinners and not for the saved ones, so we ought not to condemn her because of her outfit because Jesus Christ has not condemned her yet. A prostitute was saved by Christ so her case ain’t bad because she is not a prostitute. I did pick a keen interest on her and see if she would change overtime.

    Reply
  28. Tope
    October 30, 2015 at 10:55 am

    God ll save us

    Reply
  29. Adekunle Bimpe Arape
    November 29, 2015 at 5:00 pm

    Please always send me mail

    Reply
  30. okene Anthony
    July 3, 2016 at 6:22 pm

    I think she should be talked into knowing that it’s inappropriate to dress like that in church. After all, christ came, died for people like her… so no big deal, a sinner is about to convert.

    Reply
  31. prin
    July 29, 2016 at 3:00 pm

    May God deliver her!!!!

    Reply
  32. princess
    July 29, 2016 at 3:01 pm

    She needs deliverance.

    Reply
  33. emy
    August 21, 2016 at 7:45 pm

    I said some time ago that a day is coming that females will wear pants on to church

    Reply
  34. egwakhide
    September 2, 2016 at 3:51 pm

    the bibble says dont geoge one another

    Reply
  35. nanpan
    December 13, 2016 at 12:43 am

    they said, by there fruits we shall know them, a serpent enters to the church, are u saying let Christians fold their hands an watch while holy spirit flying away from their very present? there is no how light & darkness meets, any church that ignore such act is encouraging disception, and that church is a temple of darkness and Christians should please avoid such churches, and any Christians that says is a fashion, is an agent of darkness. nonsense u are one spoiling our religion because no dissent religion can allow such devilish act,

    Reply
  36. Segun
    December 24, 2016 at 11:09 am

    Confess your sins to God, accept JESUS into your life, Believe in Jesus as the Son of God, and accept Him as your LORD and personal saviour, and be saved from the Judgement of God.

    Reply

