See What A Lady Wore To Church, See The Pastor’s Reaction On Facebook [PHOTO]

Pastor Dee Franklin from St. Stephen Baptist Church in Houston posted this photo on her Facebook page of a woman that came to her church dressed like that.
Source: Facebook
Pastor Dee Franklin from St. Stephen Baptist Church in Houston posted this photo on her Facebook page of a woman that came to her church dressed like that.
Source: Facebook
Nigerian soldiers have raided Boko Haram’s “last enclave” in Sambisa forest, and the insurgents have …
Evil nation of freedom
This is strictly for parties & not always. People with such dress should be shown d way out, when properly dressed then she be ushered in.
how did she get into d church in d 1st place
Agents of distraction
Is not good at all…….
End time, if only we would be aware if the devil’s tricks on the church so that we chase them away for our little ones not to be inflicted with their virus. Pastors should stop allowing such people enter into churches. Period!
This is d time for all d children of God to be very vigilant of d agent of destruction, bcos Bible says at d last day perilious time shall come, according to II timothy 3 vs1-5, may d lord safe us from destruction. Pastors, we have to be very careful of this women of destruction, may d lord uphold us and not to fall in Jesus name.
the ushers should be better educated about allowed clothing.
The EVil in the church Lord help us to pass them
Ushers should be careful not to allow any kind of people into the church especially the women, who knows who is the agent of darkness
Really weird and absurd
This must be a mistake, she should have gone there naked, if i may say this more than absurd, it senseless and lack of manner.
This is an absolute nudity and lewdness. it is a disaapointment to christian values…
THE CHURCH IN THIS WORLD IS EVIL, DUE TO LIKE MONEY MAY GOD HELP US.&THIS WHAT BIBLE SAID B\4.
this world is finally coming to an end
Zacheaus was not a righteous man when he met Jesus. If that church is grounded in the word of God, sinners should be converted and changed. A church is supposed to be a place of reformation for sinners. People are talking about the lady’ dressing when many that dressed like angels are seated with charms in the same church. Some are there after a robbery operation. If it’s true a pastor posted the ladie’s picture, he needs deliverance from spirit of lust. I dont blame or condemn the lady, she was only being herself, without any pretence.
That was wrong and you are not realistic. should have gone to the church naked instead of wearing that, Do not forget that you are to people as you call yourself.
Well… yu are ryt in wot yu wrote Thx.
Evil in women heart
The evil is in your heart because you do not want fashion and beauty to progress
Na inside church u won dey promote fashion and beauty abi….all ur statements r jes messed up……..do pple in other countries dress like dat to church??…..
She was on a satanic mission
How did you know she is on a mission if you are not Satan, her master. Is it you body or dress?
This come as you are doctrine they are preaching today is what is killing the church, when a woman has been attending church for long and still dresses provocatively I wonder if she has allowed the power of Christ to renew her inside out. And for those saying at least she’s being herself and calling decently dressed people are hypocrite can you say that we should let Boko Harma be because at least they are themselves about being killers. And that Kalu Uche should read before commenting it was a lady pastor that asked. even if it if was a male pastor should he not give out godly correction because he has the ‘spirit of lust’. Na you out am for him body.
What i hv to say is; we christians shud be very careful and prayerful. It’s a sign of d end time.
We should not be so quick in condemning people. Whoever posted such picture left his or her evangelistic responsibility and become a judge. Will it not be better for the person to personally call the lady and feed her with word of God.
Will Jesus post it on the internet if he is around now. Its not good to dress like that in the house of God but cutting off the head is not the remedy for headache
@OLUMIDE Why Compare Jesus With The Pastor, Do You Mean Jesus Also Was A Human Being? And To Those Who Call Her Names And Describe It As A Sign End Times, Do You Want To Judge People By Their Dress Actions?
Going to Church should based on faith rather than fashion.God may you change us from the evil ways.
Can we just stop d condemnation and pray for such people? If the Church was Holy Ghost-filled, she would have manifested (if she was evil on a mission) and be saved. Pastor, rather dan taking pictures n posting on social sites concentrate on conducting deliverance!
see yansh!!!! na this kind one dey make person backslide
why are you looking? Just say you like her. Girls dress like this in other countries yet no one is backsliding. You are only backsliding because you are a bad man
D question is dat lady did she enter d church through d window or door or was she invincible and entered d church hope it was ushers of d same church dat ushered her in in d first place if dat church shud be Godly dia and rules and doctrines to govern d church for e.g in a sabbath church such dress codes cannot be allowed.hw u mk ur bed dats hw u lay on top so d church itselfs alows such people and dress code into dia church if nt d lady wudnt hv entad d church in d first place.so d lady pastor who allowed her members to wear such cloth is also in d same practice
Nigerians, I don’t know why you aldults will not leave us to progress in our generation. Is it your problem if she wore the cloth she likes to church. There is nothing wrong with her dress. She looks sexy and cute. Mothers of today are only jealous because they didn’t see this cloth during their time. And men, just say you want her.
I love her dress.
Are you knots? Would you advice your blood sister/wife to wear such a thing to the CHURCH? WATS WRONG WITH YOU TOURNEL HENRY?, have you also lost your mind, she may b look ‘sexy’ as you said, but we don’t I repeat! WE DON’T PUT ON “SEXY” THINGS TO THE CHURCH, get that in to your skull!
Jealous man. Just say you like her. People dress like this in other countries and they are not backsliding
I believe she will change overtime. Christians do not judge people because they dress offensively or seductively to church. Christ can for sinners and not for the saved ones, so we ought not to condemn her because of her outfit because Jesus Christ has not condemned her yet. A prostitute was saved by Christ so her case ain’t bad because she is not a prostitute. I did pick a keen interest on her and see if she would change overtime.
God ll save us
Please always send me mail
I think she should be talked into knowing that it’s inappropriate to dress like that in church. After all, christ came, died for people like her… so no big deal, a sinner is about to convert.
May God deliver her!!!!
She needs deliverance.
I said some time ago that a day is coming that females will wear pants on to church
the bibble says dont geoge one another
they said, by there fruits we shall know them, a serpent enters to the church, are u saying let Christians fold their hands an watch while holy spirit flying away from their very present? there is no how light & darkness meets, any church that ignore such act is encouraging disception, and that church is a temple of darkness and Christians should please avoid such churches, and any Christians that says is a fashion, is an agent of darkness. nonsense u are one spoiling our religion because no dissent religion can allow such devilish act,
Confess your sins to God, accept JESUS into your life, Believe in Jesus as the Son of God, and accept Him as your LORD and personal saviour, and be saved from the Judgement of God.