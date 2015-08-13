WAEC To Release Results Of Students From Debtor States

West African Examination Council (WAEC), yesterday announced that it would release the results of candidates in the 13 states that owe fees for the 2015 May, June Senior Secondary School Certificate Examination (SSCE) within 24 hours.

Head of the Nigeria National Office of WAEC, Mr. Charles Eguridu disclosed this yesterday in Abuja after a meeting with the Executive Director of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF), Secretariat, Alhaji Abdulateef Shittu. The examination body had earlier said candidates from states owing it will not get their examination results until such debts were offset.

WAEC had on Monday released the results of 2015 May/ June SSCE, withholding those of 13 states indebted for examination fees. About 200,000 students were affected.

Eguridu explained to journalists at a press briefing held at the NGF Secretariat that the decision followed the intervention of the Chairman of NGF, Governor Abdulazeez Yari of Zamfara State, who according to him has indicated that the Forum would positively resolve the matter as soon as possible.

“We have decided to hearken to the appeals and review our earlier position. More so, the continued withholding of the results will adversely affect the educational prospects of the candidates as the results, even now, required by many candidates for admission purpose.

“Consequently, the management of the council has decided that the results of the candidates of the indebted states would be released in deference to all the appeals and the commitment of the NGF. The results are therefore, to be uploaded on our results website in the next 24 hours. This decision is based on our wish not to impede the educational progress of any Nigerian child,” Eguridu said. said.

