Actress Angela Okorie Shows Off Her Big Oranges [PHOTOS]

She captioned it: Just did a Bosom enlargement #how do u see it#? I guess this is just some Nollywood stunt but that does not mean Angela Okorie is not well endowed. See her real stuffs…
Source: Olufamous
She captioned it: Just did a Bosom enlargement #how do u see it#? I guess this is just some Nollywood stunt but that does not mean Angela Okorie is not well endowed. See her real stuffs…
Tags Actress Angela Okorie Shows Off Her Big Oranges
Prophet Emmanuel Chukwudi of King of Kings Deliverance Church, has released his prophecies for 2017, …
Looks fake n terrible, senseless!!!
Y doing dis,u look good n sexy in ur natural self.
Try to be yourself and be on your natural beauty.
I love This bitch. Will love to fuck her, eat her pussy.
I love her,she looks fresh
Angela you are pretty keep it on we love you
You have just altered your future. Why?
Hi I will like to meet you
i’luv her when she’s boosty and her pussy might be wet N tight. like to taist it”
hi sweety keep it up
why does she always love to expose her nakedness
ss
Love u d most
you call him nonsense, OK. Speak against you who have wrote this comment against the servant of God.That your peace will no longer be yours. Mark this OK. you Vipers can’t you see the country tiering apart. Are we still the one Nigeria we used to be? A Muslim man put on the cloth of Diplomacy to kill his helpless preys. Is that not what is happening in Northern part? Every Nigerian should know where he belong to and stop deceiving themselves. The prophecy is a known reality of which everyday a Muslim man preach on how to kill the Arna and Kafurai. Who created the Arna, kafurai and the Musulmai who a tormenting the world today? let us be careful of any comment we give.
Disgusting gal…May God punish you..
Gandu, u must be very stupid with dat ur statement, how dare you? Are u God? Are you d minister of peace? Neither u are d peace giver. Everybody has right to criticize. In Nigeria today we all live a life of PDP,designed by PDP….. I mean people deceive people
wooooo i like this
I love it die
I like to ride hr wet p..ssy
Hi I we like to meet u
Hmmmmm I wounder dnt no wat wrong wit dis actress
Nice One She’s cute honestly
I like I
pls stop all dis stupidity and take wat is right 4 u guys