Thursday , 22 December 2016
Study in the UK

Bride Puts Her Big B00bs On Display In Wedding Gown [PHOTO]

Tolu September 26, 2015

A bride has the right to wear whatever she wants as long as her groom, family and the church is okay with it but what this bride wore to her wedding caused major debate on social media with many saying it was inappropriate. But what do you guys think, was it too much?
Source: Linda Ikeji Blog
Get Our Top Stories Everyday, Enter Your Email Address:

Tags

Check Also

image-pending

Arik Resumes Scheduled Operations

Arik Air yesterday morning resumed scheduled flight services on both domestic and international routes after …

27 comments

  1. ade
    September 27, 2015 at 9:52 am

    Rubbish

    Reply
  2. chudy
    September 27, 2015 at 10:54 am

    A marketer trying to market her oranges

    Reply
  3. murtala dauda
    September 27, 2015 at 11:14 am

    she has a right to step out naket according to the human rich,but I don’t think that there’s not any religion allow her to display her any part of her body.

    Reply
  4. chaffy
    September 27, 2015 at 2:09 pm

    This is total rubbish…

    Reply
  5. 8miles
    September 27, 2015 at 4:13 pm

    she for no wear anything na. Abeg una sure say na nigerians be dis…

    Reply
  6. akirayas babyface
    September 27, 2015 at 6:07 pm

    she is advertising her self DAT despite her wedding she is still on market

    Reply
  7. me
    September 27, 2015 at 8:45 pm

    Her only crime is failing to wear a good strapless support bra.

    Reply
  8. joma
    September 28, 2015 at 12:44 am

    Not so respectable

    Reply
  9. Bin
    September 28, 2015 at 11:49 am

    A fool marrying an idiot in a godless church where a devil ministers and attended by miscreants supported by stupids who were enjoying their views while the eagamuffin parents were smelling sheepishly thinking their ill-brought up children were enjoying their corrupt life knowing not that they were the fools of the year!

    Reply
  10. one
    September 28, 2015 at 1:35 pm

    Breast wey won sweep ground rubbish

    Reply
    • Og
      September 28, 2015 at 2:45 pm

      If she doesnt repent and accept Christ, including her husband, the church and the church minister..she and them all will spend eternity in hell fire!

      Reply
  11. BISHOP EDY
    September 28, 2015 at 7:27 pm

    DIS IS OUT OF HAND,WEN I PASTOR LIK ME AGRY TO WEED DIS RUBISH ,,DY IS SMTIN WRNG SM WER

    Reply
  12. Anonymous
    September 28, 2015 at 8:23 pm

    Why una go bother unaself wen d hubby d there e dy c, or??? De guy na blind? Na mistake shaa

    Reply
  13. no name
    September 28, 2015 at 9:44 pm

    Na God go punish the pastor wey join dem. Church don turn stripper joint.

    Reply
  14. Al muheee
    September 28, 2015 at 10:49 pm

    I pray make such no happen for mosque oooooooo

    Reply
  15. emmanuel johnny
    October 3, 2015 at 4:12 pm

    If i was the pastor, i would not wed them. Shame to them, not christians.

    Reply
  16. uche
    October 7, 2015 at 11:47 am

    pastor : do you agree to take these boobs …sorry this woman to be your lovely wedded wife (pastor salivating)

    Reply
  17. ralph
    October 9, 2015 at 8:28 am

    She is a demon on earth!

    Reply
  18. Alimi Folashade
    October 18, 2015 at 9:17 pm

    The world is coming to an end,thy lord sud 4give dem cos they dont no what dey are doing including d pastor.

    Reply
  19. ese
    November 14, 2015 at 1:22 pm

    Pls, I want to know d name of dat stupid church. The bride, groom even d pastor and their both parents took Indian hemp b4 going to d church dat day.

    Reply
  20. ese
    November 14, 2015 at 1:28 pm

    She go for jt wear only white pant and white bra, mk den for kw say she really serious…….mumu! Den never see who wed b4.

    Reply
  21. duro
    December 26, 2015 at 11:47 pm

    She should have unclad herself fool

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *


Notice: Undefined index: enable_manual_switch in /home2/informng/public_html/wp-content/plugins/mobile-smart/mobile-smart.php on line 946