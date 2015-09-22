Fans Attack Peter Okoye After Showing Graphic P*nis Photo On Instagram

The outspoken half of the P-Square duo, Peter Okoye has cause tongues to wag on social media today (September 22) when he shared an ‘egg plant’ picture on his Instagram account.

The picture of the man’s manhood who we are not sure is Peter’s is quite graphic.

“#mood, #Starttalking, #naughtyTuesday” wrote Peter in the caption of the picture.

The photo cause a lot of talk on Instagram and Peter Okoye was forced to remove the X-rated picture and offer an apology.

“Ok I have removed that last post… Was just catching trips… For those that got offended apologize. But some pple harsh sha oh! 500 comments in 20min. Back to business of the day! #USTOUR” he wrote via his Instagram account.

To deflect people’s minds from the ‘egg plant’ fiasco, Peter Okoye has shared a picture of his shoe collection, and of course to bring attention to his show ‘Dance With Peter‘.

“Now that I have gotten your attention. Here is what it is! My Dance [email protected] off live on Your TV screens and live stream dis weekend. Every time you see a picture of me in my front porch, Look for my hashtag #DWPFC “Dance With Peter First Comment. First comment wins pair shoes.(same in the picture) for the next 12weeks.Goodluck #DanceWithPeter#DWP (Instagram only) Facebook fans wait for yours. Thanks” revealed Peter on Instagram.

