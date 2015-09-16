Pastor Adeboye Buys New $65m Jet, Customizes It With His Name | PHOTOS

Barely 24 hours after news broke out that Prophet TB Joshua of the Synagogue Church of All Nations has acquired a new Gulfstream private jet, worth $65 million, latest report has it that the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor Enoch Adeboye has also purchased a similar aircraft.

It was reported by SaharaReporters that following the arrival of the US-registered jet, N730EA Gulfstream G550, Pastor Adeboye has jettisoned an older Gulfstream GIV with tail number N707EA that used to ferry him around the world on his preaching missions.

However, shocking discovery by this newspaper shows that the new acquisition was boldly crested with Pastor Adeboye’s initials ‘EA’ alongside the RCCG logo of a dove, the trademark of the ministry on the tail of the plane.

DAIILY POST exclusively gathered that the jet is registered with the number ‘N370EA’, another clear reference to ‘Enoch Adeboye’ as its new owner.

It could not be ascertained if the jet actually belongs to the ministry or Adeboye, as calls to the ministry’s information desk were not answered.

Source: Dailypost

