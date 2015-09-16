Pastor Adeboye Buys New $65m Jet, Customizes It With His Name | PHOTOS

Barely 24 hours after news broke out that Prophet TB Joshua of the Synagogue Church of All Nations has acquired a new Gulfstream private jet, worth $65 million, latest report has it that the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor Enoch Adeboye has also purchased a similar aircraft.
It was reported by SaharaReporters that following the arrival of the US-registered jet, N730EA Gulfstream G550, Pastor Adeboye has jettisoned an older Gulfstream GIV with tail number N707EA that used to ferry him around the world on his preaching missions.
However, shocking discovery by this newspaper shows that the new acquisition was boldly crested with Pastor Adeboye’s initials ‘EA’ alongside the RCCG logo of a dove, the trademark of the ministry on the tail of the plane.
DAIILY POST exclusively gathered that the jet is registered with the number ‘N370EA’, another clear reference to ‘Enoch Adeboye’ as its new owner.
It could not be ascertained if the jet actually belongs to the ministry or Adeboye, as calls to the ministry’s information desk were not answered.
Source: Dailypost
Congratulations Papa Adeboye, i rejoice with you on the purchase of the new jet. God has given us all things to enjoy. He would do more in Jesus’ name Amen. I also tap into such blessings in Jesus’ name Amen.
Congrats Daddy; I receive d transferes of d Grace to make wealth into my life…IJN Amen!
Congrats sir! I receive my portion as I also celebrate your blessing IJN amen!
and the members are living in abject poverty
Wonders shall never end
mshwweew…kp wandering ehn!
The Lord is good. A worthy servant of God deserves the comfort the blessing of God gives, to those who have faithfully served Him.
I Celebrate you Daddy G.O. Congrats Sir. I connect with the Grace never to be small in life. I Congratulate you and RCCG at large. The World Aren’t seen any thing yet.
wat a deceit all in the name of God? was this hw Christ Jesus did. taking the fruit of his followers? na wao
Congrat sir!
Congrats Papa, we rejoice with you in this new blessing, God bless us all. I tap into the blessing of our papa
Congrats Daddy; I receive d transfers of d Grace to make wealth into my life in Jesus name
Daddy Adeboye i receive the transfer of grace and anointing to to live in good health and make wealth in Jesus name Amen.
Congrats daddy, now the gospel of Jesus can easily be spread all over the world. Critics don’t understand how BIG God is, as a result we shouldn’t ask God for cookies
well God knows best
Congrat sir now God’s work will go far into the middle east Asia and the rest of the world
Economic waste, when millions of Nigerian graduates are jobless one person in name personal comfort will lavish enough money to set up three companies. this is not fair, though black mentality. do he want to tell me that without the p j he cannot travel?.