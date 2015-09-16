Saturday , 31 December 2016
Pastor Adeboye Buys New $65m Jet, Customizes It With His Name | PHOTOS

Deolu September 16, 2015

Close-Up-Of-EA

Barely 24 hours after news broke out that Prophet TB Joshua of the Synagogue Church of All Nations has acquired a new Gulfstream private jet, worth $65 million, latest report has it that the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor Enoch Adeboye has also purchased a similar aircraft.

It was reported by SaharaReporters that following the arrival of the US-registered jet, N730EA Gulfstream G550, Pastor Adeboye has jettisoned an older Gulfstream GIV with tail number N707EA that used to ferry him around the world on his preaching missions.

However, shocking discovery by this newspaper shows that the new acquisition was boldly crested with Pastor Adeboye’s initials ‘EA’ alongside the RCCG logo of a dove, the trademark of the ministry on the tail of the plane.

Adeboye-New-Jet-1024x684 Adeboye-New-Jet-Front-1024x683 G550-Interior

DAIILY POST exclusively gathered that the jet is registered with the number ‘N370EA’, another clear reference to ‘Enoch Adeboye’ as its new owner.

It could not be ascertained if the jet actually belongs to the ministry or Adeboye, as calls to the ministry’s information desk were not answered.

Source: Dailypost

 

17 comments

  1. Joy
    September 16, 2015 at 3:37 pm

    Congratulations Papa Adeboye, i rejoice with you on the purchase of the new jet. God has given us all things to enjoy. He would do more in Jesus’ name Amen. I also tap into such blessings in Jesus’ name Amen.

    Reply
  2. Wisdonia
    September 16, 2015 at 4:41 pm

    Congrats Daddy; I receive d transferes of d Grace to make wealth into my life…IJN Amen!

    Reply
  3. gabriel paul
    September 17, 2015 at 12:29 am

    Congrats sir! I receive my portion as I also celebrate your blessing IJN amen!

    Reply
  4. melody
    September 17, 2015 at 5:13 am

    and the members are living in abject poverty

    Reply
  5. Pearl
    September 17, 2015 at 7:01 am

    Wonders shall never end

    Reply
  6. Elliot
    September 17, 2015 at 1:48 pm

    The Lord is good. A worthy servant of God deserves the comfort the blessing of God gives, to those who have faithfully served Him.

    Reply
  7. Mr David
    September 17, 2015 at 5:45 pm

    I Celebrate you Daddy G.O. Congrats Sir. I connect with the Grace never to be small in life. I Congratulate you and RCCG at large. The World Aren’t seen any thing yet.

    Reply
  8. zi
    September 17, 2015 at 6:12 pm

    wat a deceit all in the name of God? was this hw Christ Jesus did. taking the fruit of his followers? na wao

    Reply
  9. Anuoluwapo
    September 17, 2015 at 8:57 pm

    Congrat sir!

    Reply
  10. Mr Frank
    September 18, 2015 at 9:49 am

    Congrats Papa, we rejoice with you in this new blessing, God bless us all. I tap into the blessing of our papa

    Reply
  11. Mr Chinwe Henry Benedit
    September 18, 2015 at 9:51 am

    Congrats Daddy; I receive d transfers of d Grace to make wealth into my life in Jesus name

    Reply
  12. kingsley .o.
    September 22, 2015 at 6:04 pm

    Daddy Adeboye i receive the transfer of grace and anointing to to live in good health and make wealth in Jesus name Amen.

    Reply
  13. olumide
    December 2, 2015 at 12:09 am

    Congrats daddy, now the gospel of Jesus can easily be spread all over the world. Critics don’t understand how BIG God is, as a result we shouldn’t ask God for cookies

    Reply
  14. Doniel
    April 26, 2016 at 12:28 am

    well God knows best

    Reply
  15. Olobayo olusegun
    December 27, 2016 at 10:18 am

    Congrat sir now God’s work will go far into the middle east Asia and the rest of the world

    Reply
  16. Juste
    December 31, 2016 at 8:57 pm

    Economic waste, when millions of Nigerian graduates are jobless one person in name personal comfort will lavish enough money to set up three companies. this is not fair, though black mentality. do he want to tell me that without the p j he cannot travel?.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *


