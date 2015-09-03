Shell LiveWIRE Nigeria Programme 2015

The Shell Petroleum Development Company of Nigeria Limited (SPDC), operator of the NNPC/Shell/Total/Agip Joint Venture (SPDC JV) announces the commencement of the 2015 Shell LiveWIRE Nigeria Programme.

Shell LiveWIRE Nigeria is a youth enterprise development programme supported by The SPDC JV. The programme aims to inspire, encourage and support young people aged 18-35 to start their own businesses through the provision of training and finance for young entrepreneurs.



2015 Shell LiveWIRE Nigeria Programme

The objectives for the LiveWIRE programme are to:

Enable youths to establish businesses through the provision of business planning and management guidelines and skills through the ‘Become a Successful Business Owner Course’.

Provide business start-up grants for candidates with the best business plans.

Link successful candidates to third parties like banks, Non-Governmental Organizations (NGOs) and allied financial institutions.

Provide a volunteer mentoring programme for successful candidates who decide to

Set-up their own businesses.

Programme Content

Pre-start up:- Value and Organize Yourself (VOY)

Bright Ideas workshop

Business Planning & Management (Become a Successful Business Owner)

Business Start-up (Access to finance & technology)

Post start up (Mentoring, Incubation, Market linkages)

Applications Eligibility

Male and female applicants from Rivers, Bayelsa and Delta States aged between 18-35

Must possess a University degree or HND

Must be resident in state of application

Start Date: Tuesday 1st September 2015



Closing Date: Monday 14th September, 2015

Click here to apply

Note: Shortlisted candidates will be contacted via email ONLY (confirm)

