Shell LiveWIRE Nigeria Programme 2015

Information Nigeria September 3, 2015

The Shell Petroleum Development Company of Nigeria Limited (SPDC), operator of the NNPC/Shell/Total/Agip Joint Venture (SPDC JV) announces the commencement of the 2015 Shell LiveWIRE Nigeria Programme.

Shell LiveWIRE Nigeria is a youth enterprise development programme supported by The SPDC JV. The programme aims to inspire, encourage and support young people aged 18-35 to start their own businesses through the provision of training and finance for young entrepreneurs.

2015 Shell LiveWIRE Nigeria Programme

The objectives for the LiveWIRE programme are to:

  • Enable youths to establish businesses through the provision of business planning and management guidelines and skills through the ‘Become a Successful Business Owner Course’.
  • Provide business start-up grants for candidates with the best business plans.
  • Link successful candidates to third parties like banks, Non-Governmental Organizations (NGOs) and allied financial institutions.
  • Provide a volunteer mentoring programme for successful candidates who decide to
  • Set-up their own businesses.

Programme Content

  • Pre-start up:- Value and Organize Yourself (VOY)
  • Bright Ideas workshop
  • Business Planning & Management (Become a Successful Business Owner)
  • Business Start-up (Access to finance & technology)
  • Post start up (Mentoring, Incubation, Market linkages)

Applications Eligibility

  • Male and female applicants from Rivers, Bayelsa and Delta States aged between 18-35
  • Must possess a University degree or HND
  • Must be resident in state of application

Start Date: Tuesday 1st September 2015

Closing Date: Monday 14th September, 2015

Click here to apply

Note: Shortlisted candidates will be contacted via email ONLY (confirm)

