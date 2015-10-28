SEE The Lion Residents Alleged They Spotted In Ikorodu Yesterday | Photo

Idon’tbelieveit! :-). A few people have sent me emails claiming they spotted a lion on a fence of a pasta factory in the Ikorodu area of Lagos…and they believe the lion ‘escaped’ from a nearby zoo. First, is there a zoo in Ikorodu? And second, doesn’t that look like a dog?
Source: LIB
This is just a well fed German Shepherd Dog!
Dont u knw the difference between a dog and a lion @Jerry? If that is what the people who gave this information saw, IT IS A LION. Dogs don’t climb on trees of fences, but cats do.
Dogs don’t climb but cats do. So, if this isn’t a lion then it’s a puma.
It definitely looks like a lioness or a not fully matured lion. Residents better be very careful.
