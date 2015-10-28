Sunday , 26 February 2017
Qatar Airways

SEE The Lion Residents Alleged They Spotted In Ikorodu Yesterday | Photo

Deolu October 28, 2015

unnamed (6)

Idon’tbelieveit! :-). A few people have sent me emails claiming they spotted a lion on a fence of a pasta factory in the Ikorodu area of Lagos…and they believe the lion ‘escaped’ from a nearby zoo. First, is there a zoo in Ikorodu? And second, doesn’t that look like a dog?

Source: LIB

AD ===> A Former One Minute Man Who Now Last 30mins In Bed Reveals The Secret Of His New Strength
Get Our Top Stories Everyday, Enter Your Email Address:

Check Also

FG Recalls 2 Sacked NCAA Directors

The Federal Government has recalled two out of the nine directors who were sacked from …

5 comments

  1. jerry
    October 28, 2015 at 1:03 pm

    This is just a well fed German Shepherd Dog!

    Reply
  2. Patrick
    October 28, 2015 at 6:18 pm

    Dont u knw the difference between a dog and a lion @Jerry? If that is what the people who gave this information saw, IT IS A LION. Dogs don’t climb on trees of fences, but cats do.

    Reply
  3. blaise
    October 28, 2015 at 8:01 pm

    Dogs don’t climb but cats do. So, if this isn’t a lion then it’s a puma.

    Reply
  4. Koye
    October 28, 2015 at 8:05 pm

    It definitely looks like a lioness or a not fully matured lion. Residents better be very careful.

    Reply
  5. web hosting south africa mweb
    February 26, 2017 at 10:02 am

    It is possible to Host one or some websites simultaneously one account.
    Greater Response time: If there are 2 or higher websites on the same server it’s obvious that the response time for each individual website will be longer.
    If you happen to be not used to web hosting service, it is usually overwhelming whether or not
    you’re getting the proper plan or package deal.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *


Notice: Undefined index: enable_manual_switch in /home2/informng/public_html/wp-content/plugins/mobile-smart/mobile-smart.php on line 946