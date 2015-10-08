Thursday , 22 December 2016
I’m The First Yoruba Actress To Live In Lekki, Liz Anjorin Boasts

Haliwud October 8, 2015

Liz-Anjorin

It seems like it has turned to a battle between Nollywood stars now.

Liz Anjorin is out to prove she’s financially stable after rumors hit that her shop at Ogba has not been closed due to the lack of funds.

Speaking further on her financial status, the actress said she spends millions on projects, and claimed she is living large in Ikoyi: she also boasted that she was the first Yoruba actress to have a home in Lekki.

I think an enemy of progress is spreading this news. Anybody who doesn’t like me should go and hug a transformer. I just shot a soap recently; I also released a video. If I am broke, would I be spending millions on these projects?” said Liz Anjorin.

I have never borrowed money from anybody. I am living large, I live at Ikoyi. I was the first Yoruba actress to have lived at Lekki Phase One (Lagos). I am the first to have a shop. On top of it all, I am a very pretty girl, I can never be poor. Even without me working, I can never be poor. I can only be broke if there is no God,” she further said.

In June the actress denied rumors that she had gotten married.

9 comments

  1. Sunday
    December 7, 2015 at 6:32 am

    Why boasting, Liz. U nollywood artist are too found ur selves. U people are not even encouraging at all. Non sense.

    Reply
  2. juste
    December 8, 2015 at 8:42 pm

    Don’t just mind her, after all and so what

    Reply
  3. ....
    December 11, 2015 at 9:57 am

    Welcome, record breaker.

    Reply
  4. peace
    December 11, 2015 at 11:52 pm

    nonsense Our God hate d pride ooooo anytin can happen tomorrow

    Reply
  5. Patoski
    February 12, 2016 at 1:50 pm

    Girl friend humble yourself. Pride does not pay.

    Reply
  6. Pokoriko
    February 18, 2016 at 1:41 pm

    Rubbish!!! Ahrant nonsense!!! See pride hz taking ova dis lady,abeg go find ursef smtin 2kip u busy jorh.

    Reply
  7. Monica
    October 24, 2016 at 9:30 am

    Making unnecessary noise Cheap publicity

    Reply
  8. segsi
    November 9, 2016 at 4:46 pm

    Foolish woman, ar u nt already bragging? There’s ntin new in dis world o so be careful hw u talk

    Reply
  9. Emmanuel
    December 20, 2016 at 1:15 am

    She said if she broke. Their is no God….so She trust in God, not pride….
    Plss let thank God for her life and Encourage her to do more.like buying estate.

    Reply

