Chinese Man On Revenge Mission Stabs 5 Women Who Looks Like His Ex In The BUTTOCKS

Chinese police have arrested a man on suspicion of stabbing five random woman as he tried to find his ex-girlfriend who allegedly took money from him . The suspect, only identified by his surname Li, knifed all victims in the buttocks in remote residential areas in Laizhou of Shandong province, eastern China, reported People’s Daily Online.

He said he was seeking revenge against his ex-girlfriend and he mistook the victims for his former partner. The suspect Li apparently carried out the attacks in the space of a few weeks. His unusual behaviour reportedly caused a panic among female residents in Yantai who feared of going out alone in the evening.

Rumour went that there was a hooded assailant on the loose who targeted at young and single women to stab in the bottoms. Gao Changxin, captain of the local police, told Qilu Channel: ‘[The suspect] chose women who looked very similar to his ex-girlfriends, followed them into their places of residence and stabbed them.’ The police managed to track down Li after looking into the surveillance camera footage.

Investigators discovered the suspect always carried out the attacks between 6pm to 10pm while wearing a black hoodie and riding an unlicensed motorbike with a red helmet. Residents from the neighbourhood also identified the person in the video as Li. With enough evidence, the police detained Li in his home on October 18 for questioning.

Daily Mail.

Get Our Top Stories Everyday, Enter Your Email Address: