Wednesday , 4 January 2017
Study in the UK

OMG!!! Actress Cossy Orjiakor Goes Topless On Movie Set [Photos]

Haliwud October 29, 2015

Cossy

Controversial Nollywood actress and singer, Cossy Orjiakor is generally known for her erotic movie roles and going semi-nude most of the time.

She just shared two photos on the night of Wednesday 28th October on her Instagram account showing her top raised and her clenching to her breasts.

Cossy Ojiakor
In one photo, she captioned:

“Hmmmmmm. Forgive me though… I have been drinking… Drinking a lot on set of Uju Edochies movie… Anyway am soo… Had to take this pix to ease the pressure am getting down

Cossy Ojiakor in selfie with Ifeoma Okeke

In the second photo, Nollywood actress Ifeoma Okeke appears to be taking a selfie with both of them in it.

Ifeoma Okeke too has quite a big-bold-beautiful reputation.

Get Our Top Stories Everyday, Enter Your Email Address:

Tags

Check Also

kylie-jenner-butt

Kylie Jenner Quits Her App After Sex Details Surface

Kylie Jenner got furious today after a blog post about sex toys appeared on her app. …

5 comments

  1. faisal
    October 29, 2015 at 6:41 pm

    if u like go naked who cares

    Reply
  2. francis
    October 29, 2015 at 9:36 pm

    Please can someone ask the rehab attendant to check this young lady……what a disgrace to womanhood and humanity,with justification of FUN and pleasure ##tufiakwa

    Reply
  3. PRINCE WILFRED
    October 30, 2015 at 7:50 pm

    i know that this girl called cossy will finish a man… lol

    Reply
  4. EZE Azuka
    December 15, 2016 at 7:39 pm

    Abeg call me jor make we enjoy life together

    Reply
  5. KOLY
    January 3, 2017 at 8:50 pm

    I LOV D BABE

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *


Notice: Undefined index: enable_manual_switch in /home2/informng/public_html/wp-content/plugins/mobile-smart/mobile-smart.php on line 946