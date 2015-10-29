OMG!!! Actress Cossy Orjiakor Goes Topless On Movie Set [Photos]

Controversial Nollywood actress and singer, Cossy Orjiakor is generally known for her erotic movie roles and going semi-nude most of the time.

She just shared two photos on the night of Wednesday 28th October on her Instagram account showing her top raised and her clenching to her breasts.

In one photo, she captioned:

“Hmmmmmm. Forgive me though… I have been drinking… Drinking a lot on set of Uju Edochies movie… Anyway am soo… Had to take this pix to ease the pressure am getting down“

In the second photo, Nollywood actress Ifeoma Okeke appears to be taking a selfie with both of them in it.

Ifeoma Okeke too has quite a big-bold-beautiful reputation.

