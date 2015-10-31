Wednesday , 25 January 2017
White Couple Mock Nigerians With Halloween Costume!!! [Photo]

Tolu October 31, 2015

All in the name of Halloween costume… don’t get it twisted this couple are mocking Nigerians with the slave trade era when they paraded blacks – both men and women – without clothes. Not nice at all!

 

 

 

 

Source: Olufamous

11 comments

  1. Gabriel
    November 1, 2015 at 11:01 pm

    This is not a problem…
    I think we should just create something to mock them in return.

    Reply
  2. juste
    November 2, 2015 at 8:03 pm

    Who r they and where did it happen, or is it a frame up??

    Reply
  3. edodo
    November 3, 2015 at 8:20 am

    I would have thought the red skinned (not white) people would have wanted Africans to forget their barbarians of ancestor in a hurry, but no, this is not the case. My position in this matter is, they (red skinned) are to fell the shame not Africans. We welcome them with love but they showed us they are more beastly than people walking unclad. This confirms the saying that ” the clothes covers a whole lot of things”. Africans walk unclad in before the 21st century but these fools are copying what we left long ago pressently, whether half or total unclad, this is their new craze. I AM BLACK ANDPROUD

    Reply
  4. Biscayart
    November 3, 2015 at 4:19 pm

    Nonsense!

    Reply
  5. NG_klout
    November 6, 2015 at 3:08 pm

    If nobody talk about you, then u’re nobody..la la la la la….they scared we #takingover#obamapower

    Reply
  6. EZE
    November 7, 2015 at 11:42 am

    This is obscenity. Don’t mind them they are only jealous because we are growing fast.

    Reply
  7. vivian
    November 22, 2015 at 2:12 am

    Naija no dey carry last,i trust my pipo with their comments,dey think dey can mock us and we keep dem quiet “LAYE LAYE”. More comments jare, #naija4life #proud2beblack

    Reply
  8. Sunday sani bello
    November 29, 2015 at 1:29 pm

    So many things in this world

    Reply
  9. Frank
    December 11, 2015 at 7:59 am

    Soon, they will say Yahoo boys are using them.

    Reply
  10. Oforu
    March 13, 2016 at 7:15 am

    Shame on Nigerians who claim they’re white all in the name of yahoo, I feel very proud to tell anybody I’m a Nigerian, let them kiss my a*s, I have what they want, till tomorrow most Nigeria still act as slaves especially when they see oyibo man, Nonsense, if everyone thinks like me, no 9ja guy go dey prison for abroad, watin concern me with oyibo man?

    Reply
  11. Anonymous
    January 23, 2017 at 6:52 pm

    Stupid fools

    Reply

