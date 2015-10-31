White Couple Mock Nigerians With Halloween Costume!!! [Photo]

All in the name of Halloween costume… don’t get it twisted this couple are mocking Nigerians with the slave trade era when they paraded blacks – both men and women – without clothes. Not nice at all!
Source: Olufamous
Organizers of the Big Brother Naija Reality TV, MultiChoice have explained why they’re hosting the show …
This is not a problem…
I think we should just create something to mock them in return.
Who r they and where did it happen, or is it a frame up??
I would have thought the red skinned (not white) people would have wanted Africans to forget their barbarians of ancestor in a hurry, but no, this is not the case. My position in this matter is, they (red skinned) are to fell the shame not Africans. We welcome them with love but they showed us they are more beastly than people walking unclad. This confirms the saying that ” the clothes covers a whole lot of things”. Africans walk unclad in before the 21st century but these fools are copying what we left long ago pressently, whether half or total unclad, this is their new craze. I AM BLACK ANDPROUD
Nonsense!
If nobody talk about you, then u’re nobody..la la la la la….they scared we #takingover#obamapower
This is obscenity. Don’t mind them they are only jealous because we are growing fast.
Naija no dey carry last,i trust my pipo with their comments,dey think dey can mock us and we keep dem quiet “LAYE LAYE”. More comments jare, #naija4life #proud2beblack
So many things in this world
Soon, they will say Yahoo boys are using them.
Shame on Nigerians who claim they’re white all in the name of yahoo, I feel very proud to tell anybody I’m a Nigerian, let them kiss my a*s, I have what they want, till tomorrow most Nigeria still act as slaves especially when they see oyibo man, Nonsense, if everyone thinks like me, no 9ja guy go dey prison for abroad, watin concern me with oyibo man?
Stupid fools