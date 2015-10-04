Saturday , 24 December 2016
Woman Parades Husband Unclad, Holds His Manhood After Catching Him Molesting Their 9 Years Old Househelp

Olumide October 4, 2015

A woman went berserk when she caught her randy husband defiling their 9 year old househelp. The woman alleged that the man has also defiled his own daughters in the past and had also defiled about 3 other house-helps in the same neighborhood.

She disgraced the husband by pulling his manhood while she paraded him around Unclad.

The bitter woman decided to take laws into her own hands so she laid a trap to catch the man red handed. When she caught him, she grabbed his peen and threatened to tear it off his body if he resisted. The husband had no option than to obey so the wife took him around their compound in the ‘hood.

35 comments

  1. Na wa oooo,things are happening in this country
    October 4, 2015 at 5:37 pm

    Na soo

    Reply
  2. Maria Akinola Jumoke
    October 4, 2015 at 8:03 pm

    Dat serves him right, these men ar becoming something else. Is he a dog ? What a shame.OTHER MEN LIKE HIM WL LEARN FRM HIM.Dat woman leave dat dog calling himself a man.

    Reply
    • Gobum
      October 15, 2015 at 8:33 pm

      The world has come to a pitiable and inevitable end. These happenings and myriad of its successors are bound to occur for the son of man’s manifestation.

      Reply
      • MARK JOHN DANKAT
        September 15, 2016 at 11:53 am

        Yeah i agree with you sir, the world actually is coming to an inevitable end, let him who has ears hear oh mankind, for soon you shall meet your doom when the son of Man appears. These are clear signs that we are in the end of days here on earth. Please be prepared, and don’t attribute this to supernatural forces, it been foretold from time immemorial. Take heed Mankind

        Reply
  3. Samuel Hertz
    October 5, 2015 at 3:02 pm

    Crazy things are happening in this country o! O boy! Na waoo. Naija haba

    Reply
  4. ralph
    October 5, 2015 at 7:10 pm

    Haaba dz z serious

    Reply
  5. Miebi
    October 6, 2015 at 5:27 pm

    Ahh. These molestations are common wt Americans bt now our Nigerian men have taking over. May God help our pple.

    Reply
  6. Shadrach
    October 6, 2015 at 7:31 pm

    There’s no where in this news that “NIGERIA” is mentioned and the picture above could be any other African country. I am not saying that it can’t happen in Nigeria but let’s be careful about slandering this Nation around all in the name of derision.
    GOD BLESS NIGERIA!!!

    Reply
  7. am still confused about all this u people are posting u should not destroy my people. and never post anything without evidence... I am de king of idemili bewarn
    October 7, 2015 at 7:47 pm

    Be careful Nigerians can never did this kind of a thing so bewarn.

    Reply
  8. Deupambe Ernest
    October 8, 2015 at 11:03 am

    Very shameful

    Reply
  9. Austine
    October 8, 2015 at 11:38 am

    This is totally nonsense….

    Youths no longer read their bible to know d teachings and what God demands us to do…..

    This is not worth encouraging at all…..

    Flee from it plssss

    Reply
  10. Austine
    October 8, 2015 at 11:44 am

    Exactly…….

    We jst need d grace nd Mercy of God to live……..

    May God help us ooo

    Reply
  11. Bello
    October 8, 2015 at 2:28 pm

    This is an open advertisement for other beneficiaries about the size &length of his staff of office .

    Reply
  12. pratt
    October 9, 2015 at 11:38 pm

    I quite agree with you shadrach. It ws not mentioned anywhere that the man is a Nigerian. Moreover things like dis happen everywhere and on daily basis. This does not mak any country any better than the other. This is a generation of moral decadence, and in one way or the other, we have sacrificed moral on the altar of carnal desires and pleasures

    Reply
  13. ofGod
    October 11, 2015 at 11:09 am

    this story is a fiction because they didn’t tell where and when it happened

    Reply
  14. ofGod
    October 11, 2015 at 11:11 am

    don’t lie to promote your readership

    Reply
  15. owoeye
    October 15, 2015 at 6:33 pm

    What is wrong with our men of nowaday, the need to treat the dog call husband as madman.

    Reply
  16. cy atumga amuda
    October 15, 2015 at 11:03 pm

    it is written in the bible that such things will happen at the end time. and this is the reason i trust my bible bcs it tells me about good and bad things to happen pls read mathew 24

    Reply
  17. dinner cruise
    October 18, 2015 at 7:15 am

    Hi there colleagues, its great paragraph about educationand
    entirely explained, keep it up all the time.

    Reply
  18. OLAONIPEKUN akinola
    October 18, 2015 at 7:52 am

    May God almighty ALLAH deliver us from evildoers

    Reply
  19. Aima
    October 18, 2015 at 5:32 pm

    It doesn’t matter where it happens. I dnt knw what interest men in little children. I think they are sick and they dnt knw it. If na me I will do more dan dat woman.

    Reply
  20. Ayoh
    October 28, 2015 at 9:45 am

    this man must b a madman with huge appetites on children’s Pravite part

    Reply
  21. Adamu Dede
    October 29, 2015 at 6:40 am

    kash! wonders shall never end. may Allah guide us aright.

    Reply
  22. Musty
    November 9, 2015 at 3:54 pm

    we want know d country if possible, but stop doing any thing off head. pls.

    Reply
  23. IBRAHIM ZAPA
    December 19, 2015 at 10:23 pm

    this is shame to all of us

    Reply
  24. Don E
    December 22, 2015 at 12:27 pm

    Fallacy.. so the woman threatened to tear it apart and the man submitted himself to public humiliation. It’s funny what people could actually believe. Cheap lies!!!

    Reply
  25. J
    December 23, 2015 at 1:56 pm

    Abeg wait 1st, so bcus d location of d incident wz nt mentioned, it now makes d story to b falacy. Baaa? I just dn’t undrstnd d kind of mentality that some humans have. So a normal human being can allow himself to b dehumanized lik dis with ur face showing all in d name of caricature or just to deceive pple. Na waooo! I tire ooo!

    Reply
  26. anthony
    January 5, 2016 at 10:32 pm

    All I can say is “CHISOS………”

    Reply
  27. Rasheed Salaam
    January 13, 2016 at 9:48 pm

    Unbelievable, a man did this to innocent & helpless girls . This case should be to human rights cos he is abusing them.

    Reply
  28. kelvin
    July 15, 2016 at 5:38 am

    have mercy pls madam

    Reply
  29. kelvin
    July 15, 2016 at 5:39 am

    he is just a snoop

    Reply
  30. princevinco
    July 18, 2016 at 12:17 pm

    WHERE DID THE INCIDENT HAPPENED?

    Reply
  31. ms Chynyere Osuoma
    November 2, 2016 at 10:52 am

    I quit agree it is fiction cos no specific name n place is mentioned In d article.for dos who mention Nig bewarned.our country is not d worse after fall.as for dis who call dem self husband n turn to be horseband.God must giv dem public assault

    Reply
  32. Monica
    December 1, 2016 at 3:02 pm

    21 kudos to the woman. The foolish man will learn to behave

    Reply
  33. Segun
    December 24, 2016 at 11:00 am

    Confess your sins to God, accept JESUS into your life, Believe in Jesus as the Son of God, and accept Him as your LORD and personal saviour, and be saved from the Judgement of God.

    Reply

