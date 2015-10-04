Woman Parades Husband Unclad, Holds His Manhood After Catching Him Molesting Their 9 Years Old Househelp

A woman went berserk when she caught her randy husband defiling their 9 year old househelp. The woman alleged that the man has also defiled his own daughters in the past and had also defiled about 3 other house-helps in the same neighborhood.

She disgraced the husband by pulling his manhood while she paraded him around Unclad.

The bitter woman decided to take laws into her own hands so she laid a trap to catch the man red handed. When she caught him, she grabbed his peen and threatened to tear it off his body if he resisted. The husband had no option than to obey so the wife took him around their compound in the ‘hood.

Nairaland.

