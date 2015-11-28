Saturday , 31 December 2016
‘I’ll Make Wizkid My Houseboy With 13billion Pounds’ – Fan… SEE Wizkid’s Response To The Fan!!!

Haliwud November 28, 2015

Superstar singer, Wizkid, took out time to reply a fan on Twitter who tweeted about what he would do with 13 billion pounds.

The tweeter user tweeted with the hastag ‘#With13billionponds’.

He went on to say he would make Wizkid his ‘house boy’, if he had that kind of money.

Wizkid replied his tweet in the most epic way saying as for that amount of money, he would willingly clean his house and wash his car too.

Nice one!
7 comments

  1. Meretighan
    November 28, 2015 at 11:07 pm

    Wiskid goaheed ok it ur spices

    Reply
  2. Joy
    November 30, 2015 at 3:41 pm

    Hw can sm one be so envious over another man’s success nd have so much hatred in him, its high time we change our attitude towards others bcos we dnt knw wat dey’ve done to b were dey ar today.

    Reply
  3. Mo-zee
    December 5, 2015 at 10:43 am

    Dis is wat i call’future impossible tens’.let duh gee dream on

    Reply
  4. chidi Godwin
    March 15, 2016 at 1:44 am

    money is the root of all Goody’s, why being broke is the root of all evil. pals, I need a job to make that money ooo I can face the root of all evil cause am a child of God.

    Reply
  5. Kidda Kush
    April 22, 2016 at 6:17 am

    Pls employed me****I just nid 500000pounds…..mumu I’m not sure dat yhu have up to five hundred thousand naira in ya savings acct

    Reply
  6. Millanco
    December 31, 2016 at 7:10 pm

    Nice 1 Wizzy, no mind the mumu, he just wish to be popular

    Reply

