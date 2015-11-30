Soldiers Repel Boko Haram Attack On Gulak Town In Adamawa

The Nigerian Army on Sunday repelled a Boko Haram attack on Gulak town in Adamawa State, losing one soldier in the fighting that lasted for hours.‎

It was learnt that the insurgents stormed the town Sunday evening in large numbers and dislodged the soldiers stationed in the town, forcing them to retreat before they proceeded to destroy at least two long range artillery guns and burnt private houses occupied by the troops.

‎According to reports, the insurgents held sway in the town, which is 252km away from Yola, the state capital, for several hours before military reinforcement from nearby Madagali town later engaged them, killing many of them and recovering a truck conveying large quantity of ammunition and explosives as well as twenty rifles.

‎The insurgents reportedly took the corpses of their comrades fled through Bitiku village towards Sambisa.

“The insurgents invaded Gulak around 6 pm on Sunday and sacked soldiers. All civilians escaped to the mountains and nearby villages. In the morning, we came back but we heard rumours that Boko Haram were coming again, so we fled again”, a resident of Gulak told reporters.

The Nigerian Army is yet to confirm or deny this latest attack on Gulak, which is the hometown of former President Goodluck Jonathan’s Political Adviser, Ahmed Ali Gulak.

