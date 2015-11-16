Friday , 23 December 2016
Study in the UK

Winners Of World’s First Most Beautiful Vagina Contest Announced

Olumide November 16, 2015

VAGINA-360nobs.jpg-5

The World’s first Most Beautiful Vagina Contest was held recently where young women sent photos of their vagina in a competition to win $5,000.

The winner was a 27 year old woman from the UK who was simply identified as Nell, who came out winner winning the $5,000 prize money. The runner-up won who is from Germany won $2500, while the second runner up from Hungary won $1,250. Those 3 women along with 180 others had their vaginas and stats posted on the leaderboard of the competition’s website.

The winners are to be flown out to Los Angeles to have their genitals 3D-scanned to create new vagina models for the sponsor’s sex toy line.

Get Our Top Stories Everyday, Enter Your Email Address:

Tags

Check Also

India-woman-injured-by-suspected-human-waste-from-airplane-bathroom

India To Fine Airlines For Dropping Faeces During Flight

India is to begin fining airlines that empty their plane’s toilet tanks in mid-air, after reports …

21 comments

  1. ismail
    November 18, 2015 at 4:17 pm

    madness

    Reply
  2. victor solomon
    November 19, 2015 at 12:03 pm

    Na wa this is a pure lie and madness

    Reply
  3. Prince Adeoluwa Obisanya
    November 19, 2015 at 2:45 pm

    Profitability Aspect, based on some protocols of my lifestyle, I’m very proud to be a bonafide citizen of this nation, nigeria, with diverse of cultures that was originated here in this country, african my wonderful and beautiful fatherland*** GOD BLESS NIGERIA*** And The Whole WideWorld***

    Reply
  4. Fatai Amoo Okunade
    November 19, 2015 at 4:28 pm

    Beautiful,subsequent event should be given wider and regular publicity. There are more nourished and beautiful vagina in Nigeria ladies. Look at the Ladies with heavy Butts competition recently! Mr Bruce, do something

    Reply
  5. Nwoke
    November 22, 2015 at 6:45 pm

    The pictures should be posted so that we can also judge.

    Reply
  6. Teecute
    November 25, 2015 at 8:07 pm

    Cant we judge too? Upload the pictures lets have a clue

    Reply
  7. Faithful Servant
    November 28, 2015 at 9:51 am

    Satan has not given up in using million ways in winning innocent and pretty souls to Hell Fire. Take stock now that it shines! No more time friend!!

    Reply
  8. slim sexy
    November 30, 2015 at 12:12 am

    Devil at work, may God forgive us amen

    Reply
  9. Sulaiman ramon
    December 15, 2015 at 9:14 pm

    Rubbish

    Reply
  10. kash
    December 17, 2015 at 4:12 pm

    Nwoke while judging u will cum

    Reply
  11. Guest
    December 21, 2015 at 8:47 pm

    Now, for the world`s most handsome pen1 s. Yea, let`s see how many of you commenters are talking lol.

    Reply
  12. Gordons
    January 2, 2016 at 2:07 pm

    This is very funny, how can someone just comes up with a foolish ideas and people just follow, Satan is at work to take as many people to he’ll with him, and he is doing that with his agent on earth

    Reply
  13. Defi#ite
    January 2, 2016 at 3:28 pm

    man just kips proving he’s God’s most foolish creature.
    May God have mercy on me!

    Reply
  14. Ahiikoron S. Mnenge
    January 11, 2016 at 12:24 pm

    That’s rubbish!!

    Reply
  15. princess smooth
    January 12, 2016 at 2:25 pm

    na WA oooo sum piple nor knw Weytin dy won use money tay do again na 2 invest on 1 stupid vagina contest…jxt 2 luk piple mama vagina
    e no get Weytin we no go c 4 dis life very soon na anus contest Orna go do rubbish

    Reply
  16. adamu b mohammed
    March 6, 2016 at 12:38 am

    this is bat

    Reply
    • Mr. ON
      May 17, 2016 at 10:58 am

      The vaginas contest is a demonic social corruption, it is irresponsible, a criminal offence to womanhood. The contestants and the organisers should stretch out for Jesus to save them from satanic grips to avoid the everlasting fire of hell. Don’t forget that Satan and his agents will surfer forever in the sulfuric fire of a bottomless pit.

      Reply
  17. Ayuba
    September 21, 2016 at 3:40 am

    mmm started since 1992 and it has been successful every since then. I really appreciate the intelligence behind mmm. Don’t let anyone convince you about what he knows nothing about

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *


Notice: Undefined index: enable_manual_switch in /home2/informng/public_html/wp-content/plugins/mobile-smart/mobile-smart.php on line 946