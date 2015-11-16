Winners Of World’s First Most Beautiful Vagina Contest Announced

The World’s first Most Beautiful Vagina Contest was held recently where young women sent photos of their vagina in a competition to win $5,000.

The winner was a 27 year old woman from the UK who was simply identified as Nell, who came out winner winning the $5,000 prize money. The runner-up won who is from Germany won $2500, while the second runner up from Hungary won $1,250. Those 3 women along with 180 others had their vaginas and stats posted on the leaderboard of the competition’s website.

The winners are to be flown out to Los Angeles to have their genitals 3D-scanned to create new vagina models for the sponsor’s sex toy line.

