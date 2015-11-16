Winners Of World’s First Most Beautiful Vagina Contest Announced

The World’s first Most Beautiful Vagina Contest was held recently where young women sent photos of their vagina in a competition to win $5,000.
The winner was a 27 year old woman from the UK who was simply identified as Nell, who came out winner winning the $5,000 prize money. The runner-up won who is from Germany won $2500, while the second runner up from Hungary won $1,250. Those 3 women along with 180 others had their vaginas and stats posted on the leaderboard of the competition’s website.
The winners are to be flown out to Los Angeles to have their genitals 3D-scanned to create new vagina models for the sponsor’s sex toy line.
madness
this is madness in the highest order. May God have mercy on the organisers and participanta of this nonsense.
Na wa this is a pure lie and madness
i love sexy so much and i need money
Profitability Aspect, based on some protocols of my lifestyle, I’m very proud to be a bonafide citizen of this nation, nigeria, with diverse of cultures that was originated here in this country, african my wonderful and beautiful fatherland*** GOD BLESS NIGERIA*** And The Whole WideWorld***
O boy, u meanam. i luv that.
Beautiful,subsequent event should be given wider and regular publicity. There are more nourished and beautiful vagina in Nigeria ladies. Look at the Ladies with heavy Butts competition recently! Mr Bruce, do something
The pictures should be posted so that we can also judge.
Cant we judge too? Upload the pictures lets have a clue
Satan has not given up in using million ways in winning innocent and pretty souls to Hell Fire. Take stock now that it shines! No more time friend!!
Devil at work, may God forgive us amen
Rubbish
Nwoke while judging u will cum
Now, for the world`s most handsome pen1 s. Yea, let`s see how many of you commenters are talking lol.
This is very funny, how can someone just comes up with a foolish ideas and people just follow, Satan is at work to take as many people to he’ll with him, and he is doing that with his agent on earth
man just kips proving he’s God’s most foolish creature.
May God have mercy on me!
That’s rubbish!!
na WA oooo sum piple nor knw Weytin dy won use money tay do again na 2 invest on 1 stupid vagina contest…jxt 2 luk piple mama vagina
e no get Weytin we no go c 4 dis life very soon na anus contest Orna go do rubbish
this is bat
The vaginas contest is a demonic social corruption, it is irresponsible, a criminal offence to womanhood. The contestants and the organisers should stretch out for Jesus to save them from satanic grips to avoid the everlasting fire of hell. Don’t forget that Satan and his agents will surfer forever in the sulfuric fire of a bottomless pit.
