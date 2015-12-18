70.67% Fail English, Maths In Nov/Dec WASSCE

The West African Examinations Council, WAEC has on Friday in Lagos released the statistics of candidates who passed English Language and Mathematics in the November/December 2015 WASSCE results.



In a released made available to Vanguard through email, its Public Relations Officer, Mr Demian Ojijeogu said:” A total of 67,713 candidates, representing 29.33 per cent obtained credits in ‎five subjects and above, including English Language and Mathematics.‎”

The statistics therefore implied that above 70 per cent ‎ who sat the WASSCE did not obtained five credits including English and Mathematics.

‎Meanwhile, in November/December 2014 WASSCE, 246,853 candidates who sat for the exams, only 72,522 candidates, representing 29.37 per cent, obtained credits in five subjects, including Mathematics and English Language. This connotes that there is a decline in performance from that of 2014.

Recalled on Thursday, during a press briefing in Lagos ‎The Head National Office, Mr Olutise Isaac Adenipekun had concealed the statistical data of candidates who scored five credits in English Language and Mathematics, starting that it was not necessary.

He, however said: Of the 237,154 candidates sat the examination, ‎ 79,490 candidates, representing 33.51% obtained 6 credits and above.”

Source: Vanguard

