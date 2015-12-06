Friday , 5 May 2017
Collation, Declaration Of Bayelsa Guber Election Results To Commence 6P.M – INEC

daniel December 6, 2015

Mahmood Yakubu-INECThe Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, has fixed 6pm today for commencement of collation and declaration of results of the Bayelsa State governorship election.

The formal announcement by INEC is coming on the heels of allegations and counter-allegations by the two leading contenders in the election – Seriake Dickson of PDP and Timipre Sylva of APC – of plans to manipulate the results.


One comment

