FINALLY!!! Genevieve Nnaji To Get Married?!? Okonjo Iweala’s Son Proposes To Her Amid Smiles [Photo]

More interesting gist coming from the much talked about Lagos premiere of the Netflix produced movie ‘Beasts Of No Nation’.

Surprisingly when Genevieve Nnaji stepped on the red carpet, a man proposed to her.

The man was Uzodinma Iweala, son of Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, who wrote the book Beasts of No Nation from which the movie was adapted from.

Uzodinma went down on one knee in front of Genevieve right there on the red carpet and jokingly proposed to the gushing Nollywood goddess.

The author shared the picture on Instagram and captioned it “She didn’t say yes, but she didn’t say no either. Thank you to @genevievennaji for supporting #beastsofnonation. Your presence means so much.”

In October, Genevieve Nnaji, 36, says she is not bothered about her single status.

In an interview with Encomium Weekly, the award winning actress who is currently promoting her new movie, Road to Yesterday spoke about being single and marriage.

When asked by the weekly softsell magazine if she is bothered about being single, the Nollywood queen said ‘no’. “Obviously companionship is great, but the fact that I am working and I am busy keeps my mind busy. If you are busy, you wouldn’t bother about things that are not there” she said.

“I will rather appreciate the ones that are there. That’s me” Genevieve further said.

In the interview Genevieve said she hasn’t gotten married yet because her destined husband hasn’t found her.

