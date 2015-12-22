Yomi Casual Unveils Man Of The Year Collection Modeled By Celebs [Photos]

Get your festive mood on as Nigerian fashion brand, Yomi Casual unveils his latest collection titled ‘Man of the Year’ just in time for the holidays. The collection offers a wide range of comfortable contemporary outfits suitable for elegant ladies and noblemen.

They include tunics with geometric shapes, refined monochrome, vibrant print designs and lots more. The creative director, OLORUNYOMI OMONIYI MAKUN who has the habit of featuring top Nigerian celebrities for his lookbook features screen stars like Victor Olaotan, Zack Orji, Ebube Nwagbo, Uti Unwachukwu, Alex Ekubo, Emmanuel Ikubese, Gbenro Ajibade, IK Ogbonna, Adunni Ade and Beverly osu. in the MOTY collection.

According to him, the ‘man of the year’ likes his style simple but stylish with a touch of class. And the collection radiates designs that are timeless in rich fashion. You can’t go wrong adorned in any of these pieces for a casual day wear or a voguish night out when you want to stand out and be noticed.’