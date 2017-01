A married college professor, who was having an affair with one of his students has been disgraced. The University of Arkansas professor was filmed having sex with a student inside one of the classrooms in the school. The student who filmed it and posted it online said the tryst happened during off-hours. Instead of showing the video to authorities, he anonymously posted it online. See the video here. but please you have to be 18+ to watch. It’s graphic!

Source: Linda Ikeji’s blog

Get Our Top Stories Everyday, Enter Your Email Address: