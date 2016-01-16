Obasanjo Graduates From Open University With Masters Degree In Theology

Former President, Olusegun Obasanjo bagged a Master’s Degree in Theology at the fifth convocation of the National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN) on Saturday.

The Vice-Chancellor of the University, Prof. Vincent Tenebe, said in his address at the ceremony that Obasanjo was among other notable Nigerians in the list of the 10,653 graduands which also included the Emir of Hadejia, Jigawa State, Alhaji Adamu Abubakar and the traditional ruler of Awgu, Enugu State, Igwe Felix Okechukwu.

“Having been given the admission to study MA/PhD in Christian Theology, Obasanjo will continue with his Ph.D fully.

“This is very unique considering his age and commitments; he also made a very good cumulative grade point,” Tenebe said.

Speaking further, the VC said that NOUN had achieved its primary mandate of having study centres in all the state capitals across the country. The institution said it will commence the last aspect of its mandate, which is to establish study centres in all the 774 local governments in the next 15 years.

He said that the total number of study centre across the country stood at 72 alongside four new research centres.

Tenebe also appealed to relevant authorities to admit graduates of NOUN into law school as was done in other countries.

“We will not relent in our appeal to the Council for Legal Education to give NOUN Law graduates the opportunity to attend the Law School and be called to the Bar.

“If other countries such as UK, India, South Africa, Tanzania, among others allow their Open Universities’ Law graduates to attend Law School and are called to the Bar, Nigeria has no justifiable reasons to hold her Open University graduates down.

“We must move forward in all these areas as a progressive country,” he said.

Get Our Top Stories Everyday, Enter Your Email Address: