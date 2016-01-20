Shocking Photos: Women Open Up Their Private Parts For Men In Exchange For Beer

The women move from one bar to another showing off their goodies and whoever shows the best ‘one’ gets the most beer. From the comments section of the article it seems to be a popular form of entertainment.

According to Daily Sun SA, last Sunday, the girls (pictured) arrived at Strike’s Tavern in Block A, Mabopane, Tshwane where a stokvel was being hosted. Newcomers are often shocked by what they see but the regulars never miss an opportunity to appreciate the show.

“We dance to entertain,” said one of the girls. “And we don’t have a problem with dancing Unclad.”

It’s like a contest. They show their stuff to make it easy for the customers. Soon the beer starts flowing fast and the one with the best bum gets the most beer.

“They buy booze for us, and yes, sometimes we end up in a bed we’ve never seen before.” one of the girls said.

One of the women said they don’t take any notice if there are jealous women in the tavern.

“Men appreciate us and if we like them we don’t mind being touched. If they buy the booze, we provide the entertainment,” she said.

A woman who said her name was Brenda said they don’t appreciate other women taking to the dance floor.

“We get jealous when women we do not know dance. We don’t want them stealing our men. Without our partners these places would be no fun. We don’t mind people talking badly about us, because we are starring here. We are the main attractions and it feels good. Sometimes men fight over us and then we get to choose the one who buys the beers and the ciders.”

Source: News Every Hour

Get Our Top Stories Everyday, Enter Your Email Address: