Mother Set To Marry Own 23-Year-Old Son After Getting Pregnant For Him

Betty Mbereko, a widowed woman is set to marry her son. The woman and her son say they are in love with each other and now they want to take their incestuous relationship to the next level and get married. What makes it worse is that the mother, Betty Mbereko is now six months pregnant and expecting her son’s child, and her grandchild. Betty, 40, has been a widow for the past 12 years and has been living with her 23-year-old son Farai Mbereko.

According Scoop, she confirms that she is six month pregnant and that she has decided it is better to “marry” her son because she does not want to marry her late husband’s young brothers, whom she says are coveting her. Betty stunned a village court last week when she said the affair with her son had begun three years earlier. She said after spending a lot of money sending Farai to school following the death of her husband, she felt she had a right to his money and no other woman was entitled to it. “Look, I strove alone to send my son to school and no one helped me. Now you see that my son is working and you accuse me of doing something wrong. Let me enjoy the products of my sweat,” she told the village court council.

Farai said he was more than prepared to marry his mother and would pay off the ilobola (bride price) balance his father had left unpaid to his grandparents.

Get Our Top Stories Everyday, Enter Your Email Address: