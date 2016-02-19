How My Husband Slept With My Chief Bridesmaid On Our Wedding Night – Lagos Wife

It was my wedding day and we had ‘fulfilled all righteousness’ required of us by the church and the tradition. I had danced vigorously at the reception just so my flexible husband won’t outdo me. This got me too tired (I didn’t know why Anthony, my husband wasn’t tired) that when we finally got to our hotel room and all I wanted to do was just to shower, cuddle up a bit with my Anthony and then go to bed. My husband wanted otherwise.
He was bent on us (I, himself, Tolu, who is our chief bridesmaid and Osas, our groomsman) going out to have few drinks before we finally retire to our hotel room. The bar my husband wanted was not even close to our hotel. I decided to make him see reasons he should let us stay in our hotel room to celebrate the union, but he was adamant.
Osas left us in the hotel after receiving a call that required him to leave urgently. But Anthony was still bent on us going out for drinks. So, I decided to obey my husband. We went for the drinks. I don’t drink but Anthony and Tolu persuaded me to try my first bottle, the second and probably the sixth, yes, the sixth! All I knew after few bottles was that everything seemed like a dream around me.
I saw myself as the chief bridesmaid, not the bride anymore. When I woke up in the morning, I knew everything was wrong. I was all alone in bed and my husband was nowhere to be found. I played back the turn of events of the previous night (the ones I could remember, at least) and my heart sank. I jumped out of my bed to Tolu’s room which was just the next room to ours. In their drunken state, they had forgotten to bolt the door. I pushed the door and it opened. I found my newly wedded husband and Tolu furiously making love, They jumped as soon as they realized I was in the room. My head spun. Tolu ran out before I could get hold of her.
Then I found the note she left by the lamp stand. It revealed how she had been wondering how ‘it would feel’ to have sex with a newly married man on his wedding night. So she had it all mapped up out. Tolu had been nursing the intention of sleeping with my husband. She also revealed how she got her chance when we got back to the hotel after having the drinks. She said she saw how I wanted to sleep but my husband wanted a piece of the pie even in his drunk state.
She decided to help us (my husband and I) by giving him what he wanted. But the only thing she hated was that my husband kept muttering my name while at it! This happened few weeks ago. Tolu keeps evading my calls. My husband is also visibly sorry about the awry experience. I am yet to forgive him because I believe he planned the event of that night well in advance. Otherwise, why did he insist we all go out? Why did he persuade me to drink. I have moved out of our apartment and staying with a friend in an undisclosed area. I cannot imagine my best friend tasting my man on our first night of being husband and wife. I need your advice before I do something crazy.
Source: Naij
My advice for you dear, it has already happened so u don’t have control over it any more. But be it as it may, try as much as you can to find a place in your “broken heart” to forgive your husband whom you are goingto spend the rest of your life with, and also your “frenemy” cos to err is human but forgive is devine. As for you when your not comfortable with your spirit abt wht you intend doing, don’t doit. Try and satisfy your man sexually cos this alone contribute up to 70percent of broken marriage. May God help you. I just got married last year, it was my happiest moment. So try and enjoy your God bless You
Pls forgive him, this is temptation, surely it will come, but pls forgive Him OK, for the seck of God, don’t allow the enemy to laugh at our marriage, I pray God will give u the heart to forgive and forget pls, as for the may the almighty God have mercy on her.
Are u sure this guy really loves u?
Cause if he doesn’t, even if u forgive him he will continue cheating on u.So it is up to u.If u’re sure he sincerely loves u then forgive.If not let him go, cause may be he is not good enough for u and god has just showed u the way out.
The chief bridesmaid planed the act your husband fall for it he still love you I know. Check whether you have offended you chief bridesmaid in the past seems to be a revenge of an offence in the past. Thank you.
let it go.the secret should be between you and your husband.what has happened has happened.forgive him and move on.remember you made mention that he was screaming your name while having s*x with her,that means you are always in his heart.
Let it go.enjoy you marriage and pretend it never happened.
What si the foundation of your wedding. From what I read, you did not build it on Jesus Christ and He is the only one that can help you. A drunkard, a wife that can be compelled into drinking alcohol says it all. You need Jesus more than anything. God will help you if you ask him.
You really need to rely on God’s guidance in this matter, if dat man really loves you like he may claim he does he wld not have harbour such a ridiculous act in his mind. And as for you y let someone force u into doing wat u not use to doing, u need to take ur stand in some matters.
Consult your pastor
pls my dear don’t go stay with him study John 10/10-11he said I have come to make peace to all mankind’pls she only have her way 10-10
but 11 u need to forget abt her” forgive ur husband have children for him. my happy home once broken bcos of date” 4yrs in marriage I have a son 4yrs old pls do stay with him an let go God bless you Amen.
Dump his cheating self or brace youself for more in the future.
My dear, your husband and the chief bride had the plan in mind, your friend has been given him signs that she wanted him,and he liked it and wanted it too! Your husband do not respect nor love it, he only likes you! You can forgive him, but be ready to see more of his cheating in the marriage and to tolerate, that u can’t even allow your own sister to pass the night in your house! So decide
My dear the foundation of ur marriage was faulty. Can a guy,guy a guy?u knew ur man was a player did not u.so if u new him rite from time,obviosly that is what u will definitely get at the end.tberr is absolutely noting u can do abt this mater.he is ur husband go meet him and settle ur difference. Finally, Only Jesus can help u build ur new found faulty home.go to him.he will solve ur problem in the twinkling of an eye.
My dear sister, this guy doesn’t value you and doesn’t respect you. He had all this planned out with your friend that is why he insisted in going out and made sure u drank 6 bottles. If he did not plan this off course he would never had allowed u to even take 1.. I do not understand when people say you have to give your spouse SEX, even when you are tired? Pls we have abused the understanding of SEX.. If I were in your shoes, I would call it off,Cus if u go back ,to tell you the truth,he would still be having an affair with ur friend n other women..Tears, Tears and Tears is wht u would b doing.. Let it go and focus or if u wanna forgive him, u have to learn to wear shock absorbers and do wht makes u happy.