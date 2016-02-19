How My Husband Slept With My Chief Bridesmaid On Our Wedding Night – Lagos Wife

It was my wedding day and we had ‘fulfilled all righteousness’ required of us by the church and the tradition. I had danced vigorously at the reception just so my flexible husband won’t outdo me. This got me too tired (I didn’t know why Anthony, my husband wasn’t tired) that when we finally got to our hotel room and all I wanted to do was just to shower, cuddle up a bit with my Anthony and then go to bed. My husband wanted otherwise.

He was bent on us (I, himself, Tolu, who is our chief bridesmaid and Osas, our groomsman) going out to have few drinks before we finally retire to our hotel room. The bar my husband wanted was not even close to our hotel. I decided to make him see reasons he should let us stay in our hotel room to celebrate the union, but he was adamant.

Osas left us in the hotel after receiving a call that required him to leave urgently. But Anthony was still bent on us going out for drinks. So, I decided to obey my husband. We went for the drinks. I don’t drink but Anthony and Tolu persuaded me to try my first bottle, the second and probably the sixth, yes, the sixth! All I knew after few bottles was that everything seemed like a dream around me.

I saw myself as the chief bridesmaid, not the bride anymore. When I woke up in the morning, I knew everything was wrong. I was all alone in bed and my husband was nowhere to be found. I played back the turn of events of the previous night (the ones I could remember, at least) and my heart sank. I jumped out of my bed to Tolu’s room which was just the next room to ours. In their drunken state, they had forgotten to bolt the door. I pushed the door and it opened. I found my newly wedded husband and Tolu furiously making love, They jumped as soon as they realized I was in the room. My head spun. Tolu ran out before I could get hold of her.

Then I found the note she left by the lamp stand. It revealed how she had been wondering how ‘it would feel’ to have sex with a newly married man on his wedding night. So she had it all mapped up out. Tolu had been nursing the intention of sleeping with my husband. She also revealed how she got her chance when we got back to the hotel after having the drinks. She said she saw how I wanted to sleep but my husband wanted a piece of the pie even in his drunk state.

She decided to help us (my husband and I) by giving him what he wanted. But the only thing she hated was that my husband kept muttering my name while at it! This happened few weeks ago. Tolu keeps evading my calls. My husband is also visibly sorry about the awry experience. I am yet to forgive him because I believe he planned the event of that night well in advance. Otherwise, why did he insist we all go out? Why did he persuade me to drink. I have moved out of our apartment and staying with a friend in an undisclosed area. I cannot imagine my best friend tasting my man on our first night of being husband and wife. I need your advice before I do something crazy.

Source: Naij

