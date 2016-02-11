Friday , 17 February 2017
Qatar Airways

Olamide’s Son Celebrates 1st Birthday With Big Birthday Party [Photos]

Haliwud February 11, 2016

olamide-and-son

YBNL boss, Olamide’s son, Batifeori Maximiliano Adedeji, celebrated his first birthday last week.

A party was thrown to mark the big day, as Maximiliano turned 1.

He also received a lot of gifts from his father’s friends including Quilox owner Shina Peller who gave him a small toy car.

Photos of Olamide's son's party

The YBNL rapper and his fiancé Adebukunmi Aisha Suleiman welcomed their bouncing baby boy on Friday, January 30, 2014.

He was delivered at St. Ives Hospital in Ikeja. “Mercy said no, never gonna let you go. Never gonna let you walk away, you don’t have to be afraid, mercy said no. Got you boy New signee #YBNL Batifeori Maximilliano Adedeji” wrote Olamide when he announced the birth of his son.

 

Get Our Top Stories Everyday, Enter Your Email Address:

Tags

Check Also

Funmi Iyanda Reacts To Beyonce’s New Viral Photo

Olufunmilola Aduke Iyanda popularly known as Funmi Iyanda. She is an award-winning broadcaster, journalist, columnist …

4 comments

  1. Queen
    February 11, 2016 at 3:43 pm

    Happy budday boy.
    Daddy’s pet

    Reply
  2. DImzy kashdon
    February 11, 2016 at 8:04 pm

    Wow!!!badoo congratulation big thumbs up to maximiliano adedeji batifeori I love you so much..badoo we want lil kesh to do ibile video oo oo…ibile ni dimzy we dey para bahd bahd thanks

    Reply
  3. umar faruk
    October 7, 2016 at 4:55 pm

    i love olamide

    Reply
  4. honeydee
    February 17, 2017 at 11:25 am

    I love babamili to d fullest

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *


Notice: Undefined index: enable_manual_switch in /home2/informng/public_html/wp-content/plugins/mobile-smart/mobile-smart.php on line 946