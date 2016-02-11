Olamide’s Son Celebrates 1st Birthday With Big Birthday Party [Photos]

YBNL boss, Olamide’s son, Batifeori Maximiliano Adedeji, celebrated his first birthday last week.

A party was thrown to mark the big day, as Maximiliano turned 1.

He also received a lot of gifts from his father’s friends including Quilox owner Shina Peller who gave him a small toy car.

The YBNL rapper and his fiancé Adebukunmi Aisha Suleiman welcomed their bouncing baby boy on Friday, January 30, 2014.

He was delivered at St. Ives Hospital in Ikeja. “Mercy said no, never gonna let you go. Never gonna let you walk away, you don’t have to be afraid, mercy said no. Got you boy New signee #YBNL Batifeori Maximilliano Adedeji” wrote Olamide when he announced the birth of his son.

