Thursday , 22 December 2016
Study in the UK

UNBELIEVABLE!!! JSS 2 Student Impregnates Female Corper In Osun State [Photo]

Yemi February 5, 2016

Pregnant corper

A male JSS 2 student in a secondary school in Osun state has reported impregnated a female corper serving in his school.

It is however being speculated that the female corper must have been ‘jazzed’ by the student as the corp member couldn’t have let the student have his way with her with ‘clear eye’.

This is quite unfortunate giving the wide gap that exists between the corp member and the student.

Get Our Top Stories Everyday, Enter Your Email Address:

Check Also

scientist

Australia’s Oldest Scientist, Aged 102, Given New Office

Aged 102, Australia’s oldest working scientist has won his battle with a Perth University to …

51 comments

  1. TK
    February 5, 2016 at 3:14 pm

    Wonders shall never end!

    Reply
  2. jibo
    February 5, 2016 at 4:06 pm

    OMG!!! How old is the idiot Corper and the foolish student?

    Reply
  3. Mahmud
    February 5, 2016 at 4:12 pm

    this is unfortunate.

    Reply
  4. Ali Godwin
    February 5, 2016 at 4:26 pm

    It is quite unfortunate that this type thing should happen. The young should have much explanation to give as per what made her to condicend so low. Is it desperation or frustration? It indeed bad.

    Reply
  5. demlek peter
    February 5, 2016 at 4:55 pm

    Wow but I did blamed the student, I blamed the corper is dat frustrated abi hw?

    Reply
  6. Adis ababa
    February 5, 2016 at 5:05 pm

    Neva judge wat u knw nt it cause. Neva predict who is @fault jus a search for the truth den place a commet. Dere is notin new unda dis world bt it seems new to we who is eager to learn

    Reply
  7. okoye noah
    February 5, 2016 at 6:57 pm

    Something must have gone wrong, I think the lady needed persuasion to know what make her for that. But don’t judge yet.

    Reply
  8. fatai adu
    February 5, 2016 at 7:19 pm

    its sounds irritating but not….. its beyond natural phenomenon but involved spiritual… may we never fall victims…

    Reply
  9. uchechi
    February 5, 2016 at 9:29 pm

    pls nobody should blame d female Corper. am nt surprised to hear dis news cos I served in osun state just last year. students ova there r sthelse especially my ppa. am sorry for d Corper, she was jazzed nd she wldn’t be conscious of wat’s happening to her.

    Reply
  10. Sam
    February 5, 2016 at 9:51 pm

    UNBELIEVABLE!!!

    Reply
  11. MODOZIE
    February 5, 2016 at 11:08 pm

    Very strange…I dnt think it’s ordinary.

    Reply
    • samakom
      February 6, 2016 at 6:35 am

      yes, you get it, this incident happened recently in my town, even it is not far from where I’m living, it was said that the guy used some kind of extra ordinary power for the corper

      Reply
  12. Joseph
    February 5, 2016 at 11:37 pm

    In fact am speechless

    Reply
  13. munetsmith
    February 5, 2016 at 11:44 pm

    wonderful

    Reply
  14. Bright odeh
    February 6, 2016 at 12:22 am

    And so what, anything wrong with that or will you marry the girl. Maybe they both love each other so is not a crime biko.

    Reply
  15. samakom
    February 6, 2016 at 6:45 am

    Don’t be surprise, this is one of the effect of bad governance in Nigeria especially in osun state( I mean government of osun state) . ask me how? osun state government had dismantled the basics of education in osun, 1. changing of all schools uniforms to one color, in which you cannot differentiate good students from bad students, I mean it will be very difficult to identity the student who impregnated the corper and which school he came from

    Reply
    • Xanthos1
      February 6, 2016 at 10:42 am

      Are u making sense? Did their uniform include wearing of mask to cover the face?

      Reply
    • Okologzy
      February 10, 2016 at 2:57 am

      So, it’s different uniforms that would make you differentiate bad students from good ones?.
      Perhaps Osun govt is also responsible for the way you reason.

      Reply
    • nneka ukekwe
      March 20, 2016 at 9:53 am

      What the hell are u talking about? What has this got to do with the issue at hand? So every thing should be blamed on thevgovernment eh ?

      Reply
  16. james Okechukwu
    February 6, 2016 at 8:34 am

    Nobody shud blame d boy, hw did a grow up lady as she fall so cheap with dat little boy. Nothing like jazz

    Reply
  17. Alabi John
    February 6, 2016 at 8:57 am

    Never Judge by what you hear from the news Carrier, BT Judge by the reaction and the words of the Victims, Bcos you might also find urself in a kind of situation that might looks surprising and unbelievable to others….

    Reply
  18. kabir
    February 6, 2016 at 10:00 am

    Well, it is unfortunate. Though I don’t know exactly what happened, bt sum time ,ladies like haven fun wit teenagers

    Reply
  19. stanley
    February 6, 2016 at 11:22 am

    This is common among corpers. This one is an issue because it resulted in pregnancy. GOD have mercy on us all

    Reply
  20. Frank goddy
    February 6, 2016 at 2:12 pm

    Na waoooo see gobe

    Reply
  21. Juliet
    February 6, 2016 at 10:14 pm

    Sex now na 3 10naira e no get level again oo. Coper and JSS2 = stupidity of the highest order.

    Reply
  22. tar
    February 7, 2016 at 12:17 am

    It could happen

    Reply
  23. Eagle
    February 7, 2016 at 9:15 am

    it could happen to anybody. what of female copper that molest jss1 innocent boy? some ladies are good in taking advantages of young chaps but in this case its opposite. we do not know the true story! its sadonic! its lugubrous but we are all frail mortals and anyone could fall victim. How did d boy grt close to the copper? where did the incident take place? Nothing can have any effect on anyone if there is no attraction?

    Reply
  24. Princess
    February 7, 2016 at 8:50 pm

    That copper should be put in jail for seducing that little boy.

    Reply
  25. Oluranti
    February 7, 2016 at 10:28 pm

    This is pure child abuse. People should stop talking about juju.

    Reply
  26. Sir Zaaya
    February 8, 2016 at 1:26 pm

    Something very hard to talk about and difficult to remain silent

    Reply
    • Victoria
      November 8, 2016 at 11:39 am

      See my people there are Randy ladies out there who does not care about age or class when it comes to this thing we are talking about. Something would have lead to another.God only wants to exposed them with the pregnancy.

      Reply
  27. alabama
    February 11, 2016 at 9:35 pm

    Well it may be jazss the boy used for the cops member ple because I can’t imagine such thing dis could not be love.

    Reply
  28. someguy
    February 12, 2016 at 6:19 pm

    Everybody is going on about d boy cause he’s in jss2, for all we know he could be age mates with the corper, I served in a school where we had a 19yr old. Jss3 student and my sis graduated at that age. Get all d info before u make comments.

    Reply
  29. wolexy
    February 16, 2016 at 7:10 am

    Someguy is very correct,let us Reason well b4 we judge,infact the scriptures Admonishes us not to judge.

    Reply
  30. Sylvester
    February 16, 2016 at 12:55 pm

    Thed did a good job

    Reply
  31. horlax
    February 16, 2016 at 1:26 pm

    good job

    Reply
  32. ALI KABIR
    February 16, 2016 at 3:01 pm

    ITS A SHAME HOW MANY MUSLEMS & CHRISTIANS,BLACK & WHITE RACES TURNED ADULTERY & FURNICATION TO FASHION DESPITE THE TABOO IN THE QUR’AN & BIBLE.

    Reply
  33. Ejayspecial
    February 22, 2016 at 2:08 pm

    What are their ages? Is the boy a minor? Perhaps they are age mates? We need more details. Age is just a number.

    Reply
  34. Eric
    March 5, 2016 at 8:47 am

    Noting like jazz iz love

    Reply
  35. Ussy Kafi
    March 11, 2016 at 7:24 pm

    That is without any sex education been taught in our schools. Just imagine when they start teaching sex education in our schools.

    Reply
  36. Youn master
    March 25, 2016 at 7:07 am

    Oboy na pass i just dey pass o i no fit shout

    Reply
  37. babatunde lawal
    March 27, 2016 at 8:00 am

    notting is new , the both re stupid , let go back god .

    Reply
  38. Tony
    March 29, 2016 at 12:51 pm

    I’ve been in a similar situation as a kid with people i called aunties on to occasions, and my neighbor also told me he’s experience with one of the those aunties, so also I’ve had funny stories about things like this, the truth is not only men are guilty of molesting minors women are too, these things are happening somewhere everyday this one blew out of cover for everyone to talk about, all the same we are yet to get the real story behind this particular series.

    Reply
  39. obed
    May 6, 2016 at 3:47 pm

    pls can u send the details of how it happened. I believe both were not staying together, so who visit who. in my own opinion both of them lake morals.even if they love each other must they have sex?. this is disgusting. both were guilty of the sin

    Reply
  40. Ziya'ulhaq
    August 19, 2016 at 8:35 pm

    both of them are no serious

    Reply
  41. James Ebuka
    November 20, 2016 at 6:17 pm

    this things are real, there is also a copper who fost me to make love with her wen l was in SS 1, by that time l was the social prefect, but sincerely l was very intelligent and l always come first in both of her subjects ( Commerce& Accounting) believe u me she succeeded in sleeping with me for 1 hour after evening preps, and u no wat, l was disvagin by that female copper. pls l can’t mention her name but l only want to draw u guys attention to what happened during my time in secondary school. She is Yoruba lady from llorin. now lam also a final year student in federal polytechnic HND

    Reply
  42. Prince sammy sardaunaaaaaa
    December 17, 2016 at 10:50 pm

    IT IS NOT A CRIME,I BELIEVE THE FEMALE CORPER ASKED THE BOY TO DATE HER IN ORDER TO HAVE 60 OVER 6O IN HER SUBJECT BECAUSE SHE MIGHT HAVE MISS SEX.GOOD BOY FUCKAM WELL WELL MAKE SURE SHE HAVE TWINS BEFORE SHE GO.:OOLODO USELESS GRADUATE SHAME .

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *


Notice: Undefined index: enable_manual_switch in /home2/informng/public_html/wp-content/plugins/mobile-smart/mobile-smart.php on line 946