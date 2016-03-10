10 Diseases You Never Knew African Velvet Tamarind Could Treat

Popularly known as Awin in Yoruba, Icheku in Igbo and Tsamiyar kurm in Hausa, African velvet tamarind is the fruit of a native West African tree (dialium guineense). Especially loved by Nigerian children, velvet tamarind is cultivated not totally for its fruits but as a source of timber and fuel. It is a seasonal fruit with an orange pulp with the velvet shell which has a sweet and tangy taste. Many of you can’t help but stop by at your local fruit vendor to buy some when it’s the season. You love the fruit but probably know nothing about it’s health benefits. INFORMATION NIGERIA would love to get you in the know of the 10 diseases this fruit could treat…

Malaria: According to research, the leaf extract inhibits the growth of plasmodium falciparum which causes malaria therefore, taking a decoction can cure malaria.

Treats Ulcer and Prevents Hypertension: The leaf extract of velvet tamarind has the ability to increase gastric mucus secretion. Therefore, a decoction of the leave can be a remedy for gastric ulcer. The leafs are also highly diuretic-promotes the production of urine, making it easier for the heart to pump blood hence, reducing the risk of hypertension.

Anti-inflammatory and Anti-microbial Properties: The fruit pulp contains abundant vitamin C which fights against microbial infections. The stem bark has the ability to reduce inflammation in bronchial tubes that arises due to bronchitis.

Improves Oral hygiene and cures Tooth ache: The stem used as chewing stick (indigenous tooth brush) contains saponin which adds cleaning effect to the teeth and at the same time removes plaques and caries on the teeth of users. The stem bark decoction is also used to treat.

Reliefs Menstrual Cramp and stops Diarrhoea: The stem bark extract has significant analgesic property hence, can be used to reduce menstrual pain. You can take it along with papaya leaf, salt and water to work effectively. It can also stop diarrhoea.

Jaundice and Diabetes Management: A decoction of velvet tamarind leafs is used in preparing medicinal solution for curing jaundice. It also lowers blood sugar and increases insulin sensitivity hence, can be used to treat diabetes.

Hemorrhoids (pile): Piles are swollen veins in the an*l canal caused by too much pressure in the pelvic and rectal areas and while not life threatening, these veins can be very painful. A study performed on ethanolic leaves extract of velvet tamarind showed it to be beneficial for pile treatment.

Velvet Tamarind increases the Antioxidant Capacity of the body: Oxidative damage which involves free radicals – highly reactive molecules with unpaired electrons, is believed to be one of the mechanisms behind ageing and many diseases. The abundance of antioxidants in the leaves helps protect the human body from damage caused by these free radicals when taken.

Improves lactation and checks private part infections: A review of several studies has concluded that chewing the fruit pulp increase secretion of milk as well as check infections.

Treats Scurvy and Wounds: The fruit pulp has high ascorbic acid content which is an anti-scurvy vitamin hence used as food supplement. Tender leaves of velvet tamarind, when squeezed and applied on wounds, stimulates the growth of healthy skin and protects the wounds against germs and moisture.

What is it called where you come from???

