Newcastle Appoint Rafa Benitez As New Coach

In what could be termed the most shocking managerial appointment of the year, relegation threatened Newcastle have this afternoon appointed Champions League, Premier League and Spanish League winner Rafa Benitez as new coach after sacking Steve McClaren.

With 9 games to go, Benitez has a huge job on his hands if he is to steer Newcastle to safety but with an annual salary of £4m one can see why he accepted the three year contract offered to him.

Speaking of his appointment, Rafa Benitez who has coached Valencia, Liverpool, Inter Milan, Napoli and Chelsea said:

“I have the pleasure to confirm I have committed to a legendary English club, with the massive challenge of remaining part of the Premier League.

“It will be a challenge not just for me and my staff but for the players, the Club and the fans. All of us must push together in the same direction and with the same target in mind. This is the reason why I’m going to ask for your total support to successfully complete this task.

“Personally, it means my return to the Premier League, closer to my home and my family. I can’t be happier. C’mon Toon Army! The club and I need your total involvement!

Source: Goal.com

Get Our Top Stories Everyday, Enter Your Email Address: