Nigerian Navy Recruitment Exercise 2016

The Nigerian Navy wishes to inform the general public and all interested candidates that the online registration for 2016 Recruitment Exercise will commence on 5 March 2016 and close on 2 April 2016.

2016 Nigerian Navy Recruitment Exercise

Basic Qualifications

Applicants must:

Possess a minimum of 5 credits in not more than 2 sittings in WASSCE/GCE/NECO/NABTEB (English and Mathematics inclusive).

Be between the ages of 18 – 22 years while 24 – 26 years are the acceptable limit for those with OND, NCE, Nurses and Motor Transport Department (MTD) respectively. Candidates with higher qualifications than those specified in the guidelines should not apply.

Applicants must be single and of Nigerian origin by birth.

Required height of 1.70 metres for Male and 1.67 metres for Female.

Check for full detailed instruction at www.navy.mil.ng

General Information for Candidates to Note

The recruitment exercise will commence with an aptitude test and screening of certificates of candidates at designated centres for various states nationwide from 9 April 2016. You are advised to carefully read the instructions on the website or call the following support lines from 9am to 4pm on working days: 08124511398 and 08159999011 .

You are advised to carefully read the instructions on the website or call the following support lines from . Candidates are advised in their own interest not to give any form of gratification or inducement to any person or group of persons to assist them on the recruitment exercise.

Candidates are advised in their own interest not to submit multiple online applications. Any candidates with multiple submissions will be disqualified.

Application Deadline: 2nd April, 2016.



Method of Application

Interested and qualified candidates should:

Click Here To Start Application



NOTE: Interested members of the public are requested to note the following information on method of application. Applications are free of charge. Applicants are to apply only once. Multiple online applications will be disqualified.

Step 1: Click on the Register button to create an account on this portal by providing a valid Email Address (which will be used as your User Name) and Password. Note: You will need your Email Address (User Name) and Password to log in next time.

Click on the button to create an account on this portal by providing a valid Email Address (which will be used as your User Name) and Password. Note: You will need your Email Address (User Name) and Password to log in next time. Step 2: Complete the Ratings Application form. Make sure you review your data carefully before submitting. You may log in at anytime before application closes to make changes after submission.

Complete the Ratings Application form. Make sure you review your data carefully before submitting. You may log in at anytime before application closes to make changes after submission. Step 3: Download and print a copy of your completed Application form which must include the following parts: Applicant’s Declaration and Certification by Parent/Guardian form. Local Government Area Certification Form. Police Certification Form. Guarantor Form.

Download and print a copy of your completed Application form which must include the following parts:

The Aptitude Test and Screening of Certificates of candidates will hold from Saturday 9 April 2016 from 8:00 am nationwide at designated centres in various states. You must come along with your printed Application form.

Get Our Top Stories Everyday, Enter Your Email Address: