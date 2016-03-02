Nigerian Teenage Player, Kelechi Nwakali Signs For Arsenal FC

Kelechi Nwakakli has been in London for over a month trying to sort out a deal with Arsene Wenger’s team. He has now put pen to paper after passing a club organized trial, with his academy Diamond Football Academy, set to receive over £2m as training and development fee.

His representative has confirmed the transfer of the 17 year old Under 17 World Cup star is a done deal and that the London club has agreed a 5-year contract with the Nigerian boy who was nominated for the 2015 CAF Youth player of the year.