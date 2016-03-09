Zainab Lawani Exposes “Dirty Secrets” Of Ooni Of Ife’s New Queen In An Open Letter

It’s amazing how Jennifer is suddenly flaunting Sonia as her sister. Why haven’t you ever shown her as your sister all these years? You waited till the accounted Olori title came.
Jen you and your father are just users willing to identify with anyone you can extort money from to buy your outrageous watches.
Sonia is your sister, where were you guys when she was roaming all over Abuja. When she hits a big maga you identify with her to get him to buy your watches and luxury.
Sonia remember that if anything happens to this your marriage to ooni that is the end of you. Gone are the days were you can come out and find another person.
You are also too possessive and destructive to share your man with another woman. Infact nothing drives you nuts than your man having other women. You are destructively possessive.
Will you now be breaking things in Ife palace when you see him with women? Will you now be driving any woman that comes near him in your usual way?
You married Elie khouri legally at Amac. Until December you were still married. Is ooni marrying another mans wife?
Abi ifa and ife Chiefs no dey check the hands of who dey enter their palace again?
You lie so much and claim so much. You remember your days with your friend Fati after Saminu dumped you disgracefully and Hajiya at coomassie crescent who was also your love-vendor?
Try and pay all the people you owe cos you are a no1 debtor.
You married Elie to spite Abacha family.
Now you are marrying Oba to spite Elie. His whole family went against him marrying you.
You gave his mother so much hell.
Talking down at her and disrespecting her your normal way of behavior. You sucked Elie dry all his little expatriate change you took it sent him into debt and you ran away. You were still sleeping around while married to Elie to fund your lifestyle.
You think God is sleeping? Your story will come to light as it has always done.
Correct your ways. Your quest for money, fame and power: this is your last bus top. You don enter one chance bus wey you no go fit comot.
And if I know Sonia as I know her this can also be a fluke. Ooni must have gone on an outing with her presenting her as his wife before social media catches it. Sonia that we know could be strategizing.
Until ooni marry you as wife it could still be one of your numerous frauds.
Please come and pay all your gbese(debt) before we your debtors March to Ife palace.
I also hope you have treated your very smelly armpit body odour.
Are you still going to hold this marriage ceremony in John obayuwanas house as your fathers house? Because Na him house you dey always use shine.
Since you are so ashamed of your fathers Benins flat(block of flat apartment) I am surprised you never used sense to build him a befitting house to cover up.
You owed at Maitama shopping complex moved to Garki still owed. You can’t pay rent.
Are you now back to Christianity? Cos you were born Christian changed to Islam bearing Zainab for Hausa men. Now you are marrying a Christian abi ifa’ist are you now chrisfa or Christian or Muslim?
From Itohan at Benin to Sonia to Zainab to Wuraola Iya clap for yourself. You are the queen of rebranding.
Hmmn
To zainab,I want u to no that a past is a past and a present is a present,force on the happy ness of ur husband what so ever they may says about u that is there own business,your own is even better than another person own.what matter most is your husband joy and that is ur own joy too.happy married life
Your Highness mar, I personally believe that what i just red here was a blackmail or it kind. And it may be true, but God almighty knows all. Mar please do this for your self and the sake of your marrital right as the Olori (Queen) of His Imperial Margesty the Ooni of Ife. If all this ar faulse dont mind her, if its true, use all the story as a pillow sleep and never wakeup whit it. That’s your past and nothing you can do about that than to use the present to rewriht the story of the past, for He (H I M) has take you as his Queen. Happy Married Life mar and may God Almigthy bless your union. Ameen enjoy your life to the fulless mar
the truth will always prevail
The spiteful words of a jealous and broken woman! Come and watch it happen live on saturday…God has elevated her above you and ur hate and u know where he has placed her…a position where she will always look down on you because she is a queen! Your evil hateful ass would always have to bow down to her. Desperate attention seeking hater…after this open a website for this cause no one cares. Go and purge ur soul of hate! If u where bold enough, you wont hide behind an alias…i am not.
The past always catches up,if she did all of those things then she’s a big scam… i bet those supporting her have lived similar lifestyles,or probably still living living like that… it is so wrong to have done all she did to those men and wearing an angelic face as if she’s virgin mary, she needs to clarify she is not still married to Elie , if she wants all her atrocities overlooked!
Let God be the judge. For in His sight, she might be far better than u. Purge urself of this hatred and move on for am sure she has done same. All the best to u both!
God knows best, whatever,however it maybe we are all humans and we all hv our shurt comes. Wish u good luck in ur marriage
Chaiii this is the height of jealousy, women!!! I can never ever ever ever in my life have a girlfriend. Heyyyyy too envious that she even abused her with body odour. If u want to have a happy home and a happy life plssssssss stay away frm girlfriends. Bcos ones u start shining more than them their evil claws will start showing. Keep ur secrets to ur self and talk to ur God alone bcos women are more devilish than the devil himself. Well she is a happily married woman I pray the husband will be the understanding type and not look into this rubbish that jealous fool is saying. If she is owing then help her and pay, be ur sisters keeper not her terminator, mad woman.
Wow
This writer is sick.she may die of ulcer
Zainab lawani wat ur biz? Past r past, der r tins dat dat r kept silent inorder to avoid disgrace, u think u just insulted d qwin but u r wrong u just disgrace ur self, we all hv a past one or d other but u r just so silly n out of jealousy u try to spoil once happiness but e nah go work. No 4get say na 9ja we dey “Aye must talk” n u r one of dem after 1week all dis ur shit will be out of d air.
If really it is true, that was in the past but the ooni have to be watchful & careful with her. & if really she is owing people, let her pay up cos I hate people that owe more than the devil itself.
Err. First of, I’m very sure that this Jennifer is spilling secrets that weren’t even secrets initially. Truth or not, what happened has happened, people can change into whatever thing they want to, be it positive or negative. So what if she did all these things, if this Jennifer wasn’t also in the game, won’t she have tried to curb the ‘bad habit’ from her so-called friend? Puh-lizz! You never know you’re capable of doing or being something until you’re in THAT situation. She got hitched to the Ooni of Ife, this friend should be happy for her, but she’s lamenting about. Maybe Jen wasn’t fast enough to be picked by Ooni and now she’s pained. If past sins can be forgiven, who is she to talk this way? I’m sure Ooni knows about the whole story because he isn’t even responding to this whole publicity stunt. Even bad people change. Get your acts together, Jennifer