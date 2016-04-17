Today in Nigerian History: 17th April

On this day in 2012: In London, James Ibori, former Delta State governor (1997-2007), was sentenced to thirteen (13) years in prison over a fraud involving $250 million of Nigeria funds.
Also on this day in 2007: Twelve (12) policemen were killed when an unknown armed group stormed their station in the city of Kano.
Equally on this day in 2010: In Ogun State, five (5) people were killed and several wounded when two oil tankers collided and burst into flames.
