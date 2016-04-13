Woman exposes Davido on Twitter, shares photo of him in bed with her friend

The ever controversial singer, Davido has gotten involved in another s*x scandal.
A Twitter user with the handle @King_Amarah shared several photos of Davido in bed with a lady called Faith Nketsi yesterday and added the words, “See Davido…. Look at his life. Money can’t buy you man-hood enlargement /elongation. Smh.“
She ended up calling him an ‘Oloriburuku‘ and cussing out his generation.
Apparently Davido was in some sort of ‘relationship’ with Faith Nketsi, King Amarah’s friend and then something went awry.
Why saying you exposes Davido, you did not rather you exposes yourslef. POINT OF CORRECTION, I beg Davido carry gooooooooooooooooooooooooo
this is totally rubbish
God help us
U got to repent Davido.Jesus is coming soon.dont allow people to deceive u in the name of celebrity or hard guy and so on.repent and serve God that is the whole purpose for man’s existence.
Mr Yusuf from what she said,it shows that she just wants attention from Davido dats all.Davido has personality okay
Am just seeing this rubbish now,but the Davido i know don’t have time for low class bitches like d freaking name that swine mentioned.