Qatar Airways

Woman exposes Davido on Twitter, shares photo of him in bed with her friend

Haliwud April 13, 2016

Davido-life

The ever controversial singer, Davido has gotten involved in another s*x scandal.

A Twitter user with the handle @King_Amarah shared several photos of Davido in bed with a lady called Faith Nketsi yesterday and added the words, “See Davido…. Look at his life. Money can’t buy you man-hood enlargement /elongation. Smh.

Davido then replied her saying, “@King_Amarah GOD WILL PUNISH UR LIFE!!!!! That ain’t me ain’t seen that hoe in like two years .. Leave me the f**k alone.

She ended up calling him an ‘Oloriburuku‘ and cussing out his generation.

Apparently Davido was in some sort of ‘relationship’ with Faith Nketsi, King Amarah’s friend and then something went awry.

6 comments

  1. victoria udensi
    August 3, 2016 at 2:08 pm

    Why saying you exposes Davido, you did not rather you exposes yourslef. POINT OF CORRECTION, I beg Davido carry gooooooooooooooooooooooooo

    Reply
  2. Hardemic
    September 5, 2016 at 11:03 am

    this is totally rubbish

    Reply
  3. evazip
    October 12, 2016 at 3:40 am

    God help us

    Reply
  4. Mr.Yusuf.
    December 27, 2016 at 9:42 pm

    U got to repent Davido.Jesus is coming soon.dont allow people to deceive u in the name of celebrity or hard guy and so on.repent and serve God that is the whole purpose for man’s existence.

    Reply
  5. Sharon
    February 8, 2017 at 10:57 pm

    Am just seeing this rubbish now,but the Davido i know don’t have time for low class bitches like d freaking name that swine mentioned.

    Reply

