Woman exposes Davido on Twitter, shares photo of him in bed with her friend

The ever controversial singer, Davido has gotten involved in another s*x scandal.

A Twitter user with the handle @King_Amarah shared several photos of Davido in bed with a lady called Faith Nketsi yesterday and added the words, “See Davido…. Look at his life. Money can’t buy you man-hood enlargement /elongation. Smh.“

Davido then replied her saying, “@King_Amarah GOD WILL PUNISH UR LIFE!!!!! That ain’t me ain’t seen that hoe in like two years .. Leave me the f**k alone.“

She ended up calling him an ‘Oloriburuku‘ and cussing out his generation.

Apparently Davido was in some sort of ‘relationship’ with Faith Nketsi, King Amarah’s friend and then something went awry.

