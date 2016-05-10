10 Common Igbo Proverbs and Their Meanings

In no language do proverbs plays a more important role than in Igbo. It has been wisely said in “proverb” that “Ilu bụ mmanụ eji eri okwu”. A good understanding of Igbo Proverbs would automatically lead one to an understanding of the Ibo man, his philosophy of life, tradition, culture and mode of living.It is in them that the accumulated knowledge, wisdom, religious belief and experience of the Ibo man throughout his history have been embedded and preserved. It is in this regard that INFORMATION NIGERIA put together these amazing igbo proverbs and their meanings.



1.Ibo Proverb – Otu mkp ụr ụ akw ụ adịghị efu n’ọkụ

Equivalent English meaning– The fewer things we have the more careful we are about them.

2.Ibo Proverb – Ihere adịghị eme onye ara ka ọ na-eme ụmụ-nna ya

Equivalent English meaning -. Relations are concerned most with a person’s behaviour.

3.Ibo Proverb – Otu onye tụọ izu, o gbue ọchụ

Equivalent English meaning – Knowledge is never complete: two heads are better than one.

4.Ibo Proverb – Ihe ehi hụrụ gbalaba ọsọ ka ọkụkụ hụrụ na-atụ ọnụ

Equivalent English meaning – Fools rush in where angels fear to tread.

5.Ibo Proverb – Oge adịghị eche mmadụ

Equivalent English meaning – Time and tide wait for nobody.

6.Ibo Proverb – Kpo ahịhịa ka obere otu ụkpa

Equivalent English meaning – A stitch in time saves nine.

7.Ibo Proverb – Chọọ ewu ojii ka chi dị

Equivalent English meaning – Make hay while the sun shines

8.Ibo Proverb – Gidi gidi bụ ugwu eze

Equivalent English meaning – Unity is strength

9.Ibo Proverb; Eze mbe si na nsogbu bu nke ya, ya jiri kworo ya n’azu

Equivalent English meaning: One should try and shoulder one’s own burden

10.Ibo Proverb; Nwaanyi muta ite ofe mmiri mmiri, di ya amuta ipi utara aka were suru ofe..

Equivalent English meaning: one should learn to change tactics to suit a situation.

11.Ibo Proverb; Onwu egbuchughi ji e jiri chu aja, e mesie o pue ome.

Equivalent English meaning Things will eventually improve despite the present difficulties.

12.Ibo Proverb; A ma ka mmiri si were baa n’opi ugboguru?

Equivalent English meaning: Who can explain this puzzle.

