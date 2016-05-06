Sunday , 25 December 2016
6 Ways Men Are Killing Their Sperm

Jo Daniel May 24, 2016

More and more men are finding it hard to produce these days. It is not that they are not sweating enough, or that they are “unhealthy”, but something is wrong. Though other factors contribute, damaged sperm is a major reason for many a couple’s infertility issues.

In many cases, the man’s weapon may be the reason for losing the childbearing war. Researchers have shown that a man’s lifestyle can affect the quality and quantity of his sperm, hence fertility issues.
Anyway, here are some ways men unwittingly cause the damage:

1 – Leaving stress unattended to. A man who is always stressed, maybe due to overworking, is inadvertently killing his swimmers. Every body function, including sperm production, is affected by stress. Researchers found out that men with anxiety issues tend to have abnormally shaped sperm and sperm with mobility issues. Now, an immobile sperm is useless because they have to swim far to marry an egg for conception.

2 – Drinking too much. Alcohol is a big enemy of sperm. In fact, the British Medical Journal suggests that having as little as five drinks (alcohol) weekly can ‘adversely affect’ to Fluid quality.

3 – Smoking too much. Blowing the smoke always has a negative impact on sperm quality. However, a  researcher says, once a man quits, his system immediately starts generating healthier sperm.

4 – Piling up extra weight. Being fit has a lot of advantages. Being fat lowers sperm production and can cause erectile dysfunction (ED) or impotence? Losing just a little amount of weight can help.

5 – Staying too much in hot areas. Being exposed to too much heat regularly has dire consequences for a man’s sperm. A welder for example might be at risk. A man’s genital region needs to be cooler than the other parts of the body, not hotter.

6 – Always carrying a phone in the front pocket. Studies have shown that there is the radiation a mobile phone emits so close to the scrotal area causes as much a 9% drop in live sperm per Fluid sample. So it better to hold the phone or carry it in a case or, at worse, the back pocket.

If you have hopes of getting a child in the future, now might be a time to be conscious of your lifestyle, instead of worrying later.

Alcohol, fat, smoking, stress and all the other factors must be monitored.

Source: Pulse

 

7 comments

  1. manaz
    May 24, 2016 at 8:31 pm

    you’ve help a lot, the info is very usefull

    Reply
  2. Immy
    August 1, 2016 at 9:08 pm

    I enjoy ur publication

    Reply
  3. william
    August 25, 2016 at 6:02 pm

    Thanks soo much for this publication. I really like to read more.

    Reply
  4. Dola Jacobs
    September 19, 2016 at 9:07 am

    Your publications are educative, I love it man

    Reply
  5. Tycoon
    October 5, 2016 at 6:36 am

    Thank for information and i really do appreciate

    Reply
  6. chikason uba
    October 12, 2016 at 10:31 pm

    Nice one

    Reply
  7. sunny
    December 25, 2016 at 11:20 am

    love that men……

    Reply

