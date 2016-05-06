6 Ways Men Are Killing Their Sperm

More and more men are finding it hard to produce these days. It is not that they are not sweating enough, or that they are “unhealthy”, but something is wrong. Though other factors contribute, damaged sperm is a major reason for many a couple’s infertility issues.



In many cases, the man’s weapon may be the reason for losing the childbearing war. Researchers have shown that a man’s lifestyle can affect the quality and quantity of his sperm, hence fertility issues.

Anyway, here are some ways men unwittingly cause the damage:

1 – Leaving stress unattended to. A man who is always stressed, maybe due to overworking, is inadvertently killing his swimmers. Every body function, including sperm production, is affected by stress. Researchers found out that men with anxiety issues tend to have abnormally shaped sperm and sperm with mobility issues. Now, an immobile sperm is useless because they have to swim far to marry an egg for conception.

2 – Drinking too much. Alcohol is a big enemy of sperm. In fact, the British Medical Journal suggests that having as little as five drinks (alcohol) weekly can ‘adversely affect’ to Fluid quality.

3 – Smoking too much. Blowing the smoke always has a negative impact on sperm quality. However, a researcher says, once a man quits, his system immediately starts generating healthier sperm.

4 – Piling up extra weight. Being fit has a lot of advantages. Being fat lowers sperm production and can cause erectile dysfunction (ED) or impotence? Losing just a little amount of weight can help.

5 – Staying too much in hot areas. Being exposed to too much heat regularly has dire consequences for a man’s sperm. A welder for example might be at risk. A man’s genital region needs to be cooler than the other parts of the body, not hotter.

6 – Always carrying a phone in the front pocket. Studies have shown that there is the radiation a mobile phone emits so close to the scrotal area causes as much a 9% drop in live sperm per Fluid sample. So it better to hold the phone or carry it in a case or, at worse, the back pocket.

If you have hopes of getting a child in the future, now might be a time to be conscious of your lifestyle, instead of worrying later.

Alcohol, fat, smoking, stress and all the other factors must be monitored.

Source: Pulse

Get Our Top Stories Everyday, Enter Your Email Address: