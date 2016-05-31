APC Will Not Use Economic Downturn As Excuse For Non-Performance – Okorocha

Governor of Imo State and Chairman of Progressive Governors Forum, Owelle Rochas Okorocha, has said that the governing All Progressives Congress will not use the economic downturn in the country as an excuse to dodge credible performance.
Rather, he said the President Muhammadu Buhari administration is demolishing what he called the old and shaky structures laid by the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in the past and rebuilding it for a new nation that all Nigerians will be proud of.
The governor spoke at a special church service yesterday to mark Sunday’s Democracy Day celebration at the Victory Chapel, Government House in Owerri, the state capital.
He said: “What is happening now in the country is a total reconstruction of Nigeria and laying of a strong foundation that will metamorphose into a new Nigeria we shall all be proud of.
“The restructuring requires patience and perseverance on the part of all. The APC government, led by President Muhammadu Buhari, will put Nigeria back on its strong foot. The APC government will not use the downturn in the economy as an excuse but will bring water out of stone to put the nation right”.
Governor Okorocha added: “What we are passing through now as a nation is a road other great nations, such as the United States of America (U.S.A) and Britain, passed through before they got to where they are today. If Nigeria fails from now henceforth, then the APC will be held responsible. But this government must be given time to clear the rot of yesteryears”.
On his achievements in Imo State that last five years, he said: “The joy of a father is to see the collection of successful sons he has set the state on the right path of greatness with his Rescue Mission team. I love Imo State.
“I am doing my best to live a legacy and mark that the generation yet unborn will be proud of”.
