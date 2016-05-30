Be Patient With The Buhari-led Administration, Okorocha Begs Nigerians

Imo State Governor, Rochas Okorocha, has appealed to Nigerians to be patient with the All Progressives Congress and the Muhammadu Buhari-led administration to fulfill all its campaign promises to Nigerians.

He said this at an interdenominational service held at the Government House Chapel in Owerri, the capital of Imo State, to mark the Democracy Day.

Governor Okorocha said the Buhari-led administration was currently breaking down the faulty foundation built by the previous government to pave way for a better foundation that would give birth to a new Nigeria.

Speaking on his own achievements in five years in office, Okorocha said they have surpassed that of his predecessors. He also said his programmes and policies had impacted the lives and well-being of the people of Imo State.

