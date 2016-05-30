Be Patient With The Buhari-led Administration, Okorocha Begs Nigerians

Imo State Governor, Rochas Okorocha, has appealed to Nigerians to be patient with the All Progressives Congress and the Muhammadu Buhari-led administration to fulfill all its campaign promises to Nigerians.
He said this at an interdenominational service held at the Government House Chapel in Owerri, the capital of Imo State, to mark the Democracy Day.
Governor Okorocha said the Buhari-led administration was currently breaking down the faulty foundation built by the previous government to pave way for a better foundation that would give birth to a new Nigeria.
Speaking on his own achievements in five years in office, Okorocha said they have surpassed that of his predecessors. He also said his programmes and policies had impacted the lives and well-being of the people of Imo State.
I’ve been surfing online more than three hours lately,
but I by no means found any attention-grabbing article like
yours. It’s lovely value enough for me. In my opinion, if all site owners and bloggers made good content as you
probably did, the internet will be a lot more helpful
than ever before.
There a few intriguing points over time in the following paragraphs but I don’t determine if I see them all center to heart. There exists some validity but I’ll take hold opinion until I explore it further. Good post , thanks and now we want a lot more! Added to FeedBurner also
Very good website you have here but I was wondering if you knew of any message
boards that cover the same topics talked about here? I’d really
love to be a part of group where I can get opinions from
other experienced people that share the same interest.
If you have any recommendations, please let me know.
Many thanks!