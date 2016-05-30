Monday , 20 February 2017
Qatar Airways

Be Patient With The Buhari-led Administration, Okorocha Begs Nigerians

niyi May 30, 2016

Imo State Governor, Rochas Okorocha, has appealed to Nigerians to be patient with the All Progressives Congress and the Muhammadu Buhari-led administration to fulfill all its campaign promises to Nigerians.

He said this at an interdenominational service held at the Government House Chapel in Owerri, the capital of Imo State, to mark the Democracy Day.

Governor Okorocha said the Buhari-led administration was currently breaking down the faulty foundation built by the previous government to pave way for a better foundation that would give birth to a new Nigeria.

Speaking on his own achievements in five years in office, Okorocha said they have surpassed that of his predecessors. He also said his programmes and policies had impacted the lives and well-being of the people of Imo State.

AD ===> A Former One Minute Man Who Now Last 30mins In Bed Reveals The Secret Of His New Strength
Get Our Top Stories Everyday, Enter Your Email Address:

Tags

Check Also

I Will Win Again In 2019, Gov Ortom Boasts

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue said on Sunday that he was “very optimistic” of securing …

3 comments

  1. Chrinstine
    June 7, 2016 at 11:28 pm

    I’ve been surfing online more than three hours lately,
    but I by no means found any attention-grabbing article like
    yours. It’s lovely value enough for me. In my opinion, if all site owners and bloggers made good content as you
    probably did, the internet will be a lot more helpful
    than ever before.

    Reply
  2. 3ds emulator download pc windows
    September 5, 2016 at 2:33 pm

    There a few intriguing points over time in the following paragraphs but I don’t determine if I see them all center to heart. There exists some validity but I’ll take hold opinion until I explore it further. Good post , thanks and now we want a lot more! Added to FeedBurner also

    Reply
  3. visit here
    February 20, 2017 at 10:03 am

    Very good website you have here but I was wondering if you knew of any message
    boards that cover the same topics talked about here? I’d really
    love to be a part of group where I can get opinions from
    other experienced people that share the same interest.
    If you have any recommendations, please let me know.
    Many thanks!

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *


Notice: Undefined index: enable_manual_switch in /home2/informng/public_html/wp-content/plugins/mobile-smart/mobile-smart.php on line 946