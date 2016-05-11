Choi! Azealia Banks Battered By Teenage Disney Actress

Singer/rapper Azealia Banks who is known as a troll on twitter, always coming after celebs & talking crazy, met her match in a 14 year old girl. Without any provocation, the 25 year old rapper targeted 14 year old Disney Star, Skai Jackson and tried to start a Twitter war with the teen. She shouldn’t have because Skai dragged Azealia… and she did it with class. See their exchange below…
After Skai schooled and ‘murdered’ Azealia on Twitter, people had to edit her wikipedia page. Lol
Source:Linda Ikeji Blog
