Friday , 7 July 2017
FCMB

FG Will Find A Solution To Tomato Scarcity – Ogbonnaya Onu

Chuks May 29, 2016

tomato

The harsh economic realities in Nigeria has left majority across quarters more devastated and hopeless than ever witnessed as it continues to add up yet with the pest ravaging the tomatoes.

The tuta absoluta pest has ravaged tomatoes across farms in Northern Nigeria as several states in the North have declared emergencies over the production of tomatoes. The destruction has been so bad that the Dangote tomato processing plant has suspended production in the interim.

The scarcity has forced up the prices of tomatoes as millions of Nigerians groan under what exorbitant prices which many have attributed to the government of the day.

However, the Minister of Science and Technology, Mr Ogbonnayu Onu, said the National Institute for Chemical Technology, Zaria, Kaduna state, has developed a home grown solution to the tackle the ravaging moth ‘Tomato Absoluta’ Aka ‘Tomato Ebola’.

While making known the development, Mr Ogbonnaya said ‘the agency has developed a pesticide that is very effective against the tomato pest using locally available material.’

Get Our Top Stories Everyday, Enter Your Email Address:

Check Also

Curvy Nigerian Lady Bares It All On Instagram | Photos

As some full figured ladies across the world are hustling to burn the fat despite …

2 comments

  1. spain properties marbella
    June 6, 2016 at 3:17 am

    Hi to all, the contents existing at this website are in fact remarkable
    for people experience, well, keep up the nice work fellows.

    Reply
  2. Hp Workstation Desktop Price
    July 6, 2017 at 3:32 pm

    I really ended obtaining the Lenovo Ideapad Y510P.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *


Notice: Undefined index: enable_manual_switch in /home2/informng/public_html/wp-content/plugins/mobile-smart/mobile-smart.php on line 946