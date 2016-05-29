One Year Anniversary: We’ll Ease Your Suffering, Oyegun Assures Nigerians

National chairman of the governing All Progressives Congress, APC, John Odigie-Oyegun, has assured that President Muhammadu Buhari and the party would do everything humanly possible to ensure the hardships Nigerians are currently experiencing, does not last.

The APC national chairman, who made this known in a statement yesterday to mark Democracy Day, pointed out that the 2016 budget has been designed in a way to address the basic needs of Nigerians.

According to Mr. Oyegun, the N500 billion social intervention fund captured in the budget will have positive impact very soon.

Buhari, the APC national chairman stated, was fully aware of the tough economic challenges facing Nigerians and has directed his focus on salvaging the battered economy.

Oyegun said: “On behalf of the National Working Committee, Elders, Leaders and the teeming members of our Party, I wish to convey my immeasurable gratitude to our fellow compatriots for their unprecedented confidence and trust in President Muhammadu Buhari and the party.

“The APC assures all Nigerians that the party and the President hold as very sacred this collective trust, which the President has so creditably discharged this past one year.

“President Buhari has, in the last year, worked hard to repair Nigeria’s previously tarnished image in the international community; restored the territorial integrity of our country by ensuring the containment of the erstwhile rampaging Boko Haram insurgency and has waged an unrelenting and vigorous war against corruption as he promised in his electioneering campaign”.

He added: “The President, being fully aware of the tough economic challenges facing Nigerians, has directed his focus on the salvaging of our battered and prostrate economy.

“The very parlous state of the economy inherited by this administration, which has been further battered by the collapse of the price of crude oil and the massive corruption by the past administration, does not need any further restating.

“However, the government has courageously faced these challenges by taking tough decisions necessary to bring our economy back to buoyancy and self-sustaining growth.

“One of such tough but inevitable decisions is the liberalisation of the petroleum downstream sector and the consequent hike in petrol price which led to a call out of workers on an indefinite strike by Organised Labour.

“We thank Nigerians for their understanding of the situation and also Organised Labour for resuming negotiation with government”.

The APC chair, therefore, appealed to Nigerians to join hands with the current administration to design a new economy “that assures self-sustaining growth and shared prosperity for our people”.

